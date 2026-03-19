Singapore remembers past with Japan but can still move forward to forge mutually beneficial relationship: PM Wong
On his first visit to Japan as Singapore's prime minister, Mr Wong spoke about the importance of maintaining strong relationships with other countries amid a more complex geopolitical environment.
TOKYO: Singapore does not allow itself to be "trapped by history” but can move forward to forge a mutually beneficial relationship with Japan, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Mar 18).
Singapore and Japan on Wednesday announced the upgrading of ties to a Strategic Partnership, with moves to expand cooperation in five areas.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Mr Wong said that the historical sensitivities stemming from the legacy of World War II were mentioned during talks.
He said that while Singapore remembers the lessons from the Japanese Occupation, this does not stop it from moving forward to forge a relationship with Japan, as it has done over the decades.
Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister, also spoke about the importance of maintaining strong relationships with other countries amid a more complex geopolitical environment, along with developments in the Middle East.
He began his first official visit to Japan as Singapore's prime minister on Tuesday.
"The relationship we have with Japan is long-standing. It's mutually beneficial, and the cooperation is wide-ranging, and the elevation of the Strategic Partnership will enable us to do more together," Mr Wong said.
He said that Singapore and Japan were strategically aligned in supporting free and open trade and a rules-based international order.
He added that the priority sectors Japan is pushing for are similar to those in Singapore, such as AI, quantum space and cybersecurity.
STRONG, RELIABLE PARTNERSHIPS
Asked whether historical sensitivities were raised in bilateral talks, Mr Wong said both sides had touched on the issue during discussions on Wednesday.
Singapore's starting point is the desire for a peaceful, stable and secure region in its national interest, Mr Wong said.
"Of course, we cannot achieve that by ourselves, so we need to do this with partners, and that is why we have long advocated for an open and inclusive region with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) at the centre," he said.
Japan will be a very important partner for ASEAN with its economic and diplomatic clout, and should play a key role in regional affairs.
However, history is important and cannot be forgotten, he said.
"We will never forget what happened – the dark, painful period during the Japanese Occupation," Mr Wong said, adding that this was why Singapore marks Total Defence Day annually on the anniversary of the British surrender to the Japanese in 1942.
"So we remember the past. We do not forget it, and we learnt the hard lesson, which is, no one else will defend Singapore but us Singaporeans.
"But at the same time, we do not allow ourselves to be trapped by history. Remembering the past does not mean we cannot move forward to forge a mutually beneficial relationship with Japan, as we have been doing over the decades."
Mr Wong added that this position dates back to 1967, when founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew opened the Civilian War Memorial.
Referencing the late Mr Lee, Mr Wong said the memorial was not meant to "arouse old hatreds or to seek settlements for blood debts, or even to warn us of another Japanese invasion".
He added that the world has changed, and Singapore's approach is to build a more secure nation with "as many strong and reliable friends as possible", with Japan being one of them.
While many ASEAN countries felt the same way, some still felt that historical issues had not been resolved, he noted.
"Singapore's position is, we hope Japan can more clearly articulate its position on these issues and put to rest these outstanding historical issues.
"Doing so, we believe, will enable Japan to play a larger role in regional affairs and to be more active on regional security matters."
He added that Japan understands this position, with the building of trust and confidence ongoing and moving "at a different pace for different countries".
Meanwhile, Japan remains an important partner for ASEAN, contributing significant investments to the region to create new jobs, and financing infrastructure and potentially renewable energy projects on top of the ASEAN Power Grid, he said.
TIES WITH JAPAN AND CHINA
Mr Wong said that Singapore does not view its relations with China and Japan as a "zero-sum affair", noting that it is possible to maintain good ties with both, and the United States.
While Japan's relationship with China is more challenging, he expressed hopes that both sides would continue to maintain dialogue and eventually find ways to resolve their differences.
Mr Wong was also asked how China would respond to his visit to Japan, given the recent tensions between the two East Asian neighbours.
He said China was aware of his visit to Japan, and continued to invite him to the Boao Forum in Hainan next week, where he will deliver a keynote speech.
"Having good relations with one does not come at the expense of another. We can be friends with both China and Japan and America, for that matter. We want to maintain as many good friends as possible," he added.
He said that in today's world, this can be more complicated because of "great power rivalry" and more scrutiny over what Singapore does.
"When I am in one country, the other country may take notice. This time it is Japan. Next week will be China. At some point, when I am in America, the same thing will happen, but that is just the reality of the complicated geopolitical environment that we are in.
"But as far as a small country is concerned, it is helpful to have maximum strategic space for us to operate, and that means cultivating and maintaining good relations with as many powers as possible as we can," he said.
Asked about reactions to his remarks at a Bloomberg forum last year, where Mr Wong had commented on the dispute between China and Japan over Taiwan, the prime minister said Singapore has maintained good relations with both countries.
While countries may hold differing views, such differences need not hold back bilateral ties or partnerships, he said.
"Our focus in Singapore has always been to find the common ground, to focus on the areas where we have good opportunities to work together and to advance this cooperation in a mutually beneficial manner," he added.
MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS
Turning to global developments, Mr Wong warned that escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly any prolonged disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, would have severe consequences for the global economy.
Beyond rising oil and gas prices, he cautioned that there could be potential knock-on effects on sectors such as food and helium supply.
"A prolonged blockage of the strait will have significant implications for the global economy, and may tip the global economy into a tailspin, into a downturn or even a recession," said the prime minister.
"So these are things that we worry about. We do not know if it will happen, but we are monitoring very closely."
Asked if the government is considering any assistance for drivers who face higher pump prices, Mr Wong said measures from this year's Budget are being rolled out, with further assistance available if needed.
Mr Wong also highlighted opportunities for Singapore and Japan to cooperate on longer-term energy security, including in liquefied natural gas supply chains and low-carbon energy solutions such as hydrogen and ammonia. Singapore is also looking to learn from Japan’s experience in civilian nuclear energy.
More broadly, he cautioned that ongoing conflicts risk weakening the rules-based international order, leading to a more unstable and unpredictable world where countries will be more inclined to use force to get what they want.
"We worry about this, and that is also why we work very hard to forge coalitions of like-minded countries who feel very strongly about upholding a rules-based order," he said.