Fines not the only tool to make public transport operators do their job: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow

SINGAPORE: Fines are not the only tool to ensure that public transport operators do their job, said acting Transport Minister Jeffrey.

He was speaking in a wide-ranging interview with the media earlier in June, where he also gave his views on hot-button transport issues that have dominated the headlines since he took on the role last month.

One of these was the Jun 3 announcement that transport operator SMRT would be fined S$3 million (US$2.33 million) over a six-day disruption along the East-West Line in September 2024.

Commenting generally on using fines to penalise public transport operators for lapses in service, Mr Siow said the system was used as a means of reducing the financial resources of the public transport company.

This in turn affects the company’s bottom line and consequently, “what it can pay to its people and what it can do for itself”.

But beyond financial penalties, it is about "working with them together as part of the whole system, making sure that their interests and their motivations are aligned overall with the longer-term goal; with a larger goal of making public transport a good transport system in Singapore”, said Mr Siow.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said earlier this month that as asset owner, it has since strengthened its oversight of operators’ management of assets, including internal procedures to adjust maintenance schedules, among other measures taken.

Mr Siow said he could not comment on the specific incident in September, as it remains unknown if SMRT will appeal the fine.

He separately noted that rail reliability has improved over the years, from 67,000 mean km between failure (MKBF) in 2012, to 2 million MKBF today.



MKBF is the widely accepted engineering measure for rail reliability.

"It doesn't mean that it is perfect ... I think disruptions will happen every now and then, invariably, and that's where it's important for the train network to be resilient," he said.

And one important feature of a resilient network is for commuters to have alternative routes should a train service on a particular track be disrupted.

This is where the Circle Line and the future Cross Island Line is "absolutely critical", he said.

These lines cut through many others, ensuring that if one line is down, commuters can switch to another to get to their destinations.

"Slightly longer, but it's not disastrous," said Mr Siow.