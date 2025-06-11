Logo
Singapore

Live: More than 500 people to lose jobs as Jetstar Asia closes
live Singapore

Live: More than 500 people to lose jobs as Jetstar Asia closes

Live: More than 500 people to lose jobs as Jetstar Asia closes

A Jetstar passenger plane prepares for take-off at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on May 13, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

11 Jun 2025 09:30AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2025 09:40AM)
SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia operations will cease at the end of July, with more than 500 employees impacted and 16 regional routes affected, spanning countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Japan.

The announcement on Wednesday (Jun 11) comes as the airline grapples with increasing supplier costs, high airport fees and rising competition in the region.

It marks an end to over two decades of air travel under the Singapore-based budget airline, whose parent company is Qantas Group.

Follow live updates:

Source: CNA/gs

