Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at some GP clinics until May 31

SINGAPORE: The JN.1 Novavax/Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine will be offered at selected general practitioner (GP) clinics under the national vaccination programme from Friday (Jan 2) to May 31, 2026.

The JN.1 Novavax vaccine is an alternative to the LP.8.1 Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that were rolled out in October 2025.

“Both vaccine strains are expected to confer additional protection against severe disease,” the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

The vaccine was previously available at some GP clinics until Apr 30, after the Health Sciences Authority approved its use in Singapore for individuals aged 12 years and above.

People who have not received an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccination in the past 12 months may take the JN.1 Novavax vaccine as immunity to the virus may decrease over time, and an additional dose in 2025 or 2026 can increase protection against severe disease, said CDA.

This includes those who have received either of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax JN.1 vaccines in 2024 or 2025.

People receiving the vaccine as an additional dose should do so around one year, and at least five months, from the last vaccine dose.

Individuals can book an appointment for vaccination from Friday.

Those who want to get the vaccine should do so by May 31, 2026, as the JN.1 vaccine formulation will no longer be supplied by the manufacturer once the current stocks expire, CDA said. The JN.1 Novavax vaccine will not be available under the national vaccination programme afterwards.

The LP.8.1 Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will continue to be offered.

Under Singapore's national vaccination programme, COVID-19 vaccination is free for all eligible individuals.

“COVID-19 waves will continue to occur from time to time and can cause severe disease among those who are older or medically vulnerable,” CDA said.

“To increase their protection against severe disease, we encourage everyone, especially those aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals or residents of aged care facilities to remain updated with their vaccination based on the prevailing recommendations, much like vaccination against influenza.”

People who wish to take a COVID-19 vaccine jab can visit this website to find the nearest vaccination sites and the vaccine types offered.