Over 2,500 flats with wait times of around 3 years or less to be offered in June BTO exercise

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will offer 2,520 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats with wait times of around three years or less in the upcoming June BTO sales exercise.

These flats, which will be offered across three projects in Sembawang and Ang Mo Kio, will make up more than a third of around 6,900 flats that will be launched.

Of the three projects, two are shorter waiting time projects in Sembawang, which have wait times of less than three years, HDB said in a media release on Sunday (Jun 7).

Sembawang Portico will have a wait time of two years and seven months, while Sembawang Brook will have a wait time of two years and nine months.

The third project, Kebun Baru Ridge in Ang Mo Kio, will have a wait time of three years and one month.