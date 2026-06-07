Over 2,500 flats with wait times of around 3 years or less to be offered in June BTO exercise
These flats, which will be offered across three projects in Sembawang and Ang Mo Kio, will make up more than a third of around 6,900 flats to be launched in the June BTO exercise, HDB said.
SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will offer 2,520 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats with wait times of around three years or less in the upcoming June BTO sales exercise.
These flats, which will be offered across three projects in Sembawang and Ang Mo Kio, will make up more than a third of around 6,900 flats that will be launched.
Of the three projects, two are shorter waiting time projects in Sembawang, which have wait times of less than three years, HDB said in a media release on Sunday (Jun 7).
Sembawang Portico will have a wait time of two years and seven months, while Sembawang Brook will have a wait time of two years and nine months.
The third project, Kebun Baru Ridge in Ang Mo Kio, will have a wait time of three years and one month.
SEMBAWANG PORTICO AND SEMBAWANG BROOK
The two projects are located in the new Sembawang North estate.
Sembawang Portico, bounded by Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive, will comprise three residential blocks including an integrated block with sold and rental flats.
The project will offer 875 units of 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room flats for sale.
Sembawang Brook will comprise five residential blocks, including a rental block, and is bounded by Admiralty Street and Sungei Sembawang.
The project will offer 1,160 units of 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room and 3Gen flats for multi-generation families who wish to live together, said HDB.
Residents of Sembawang Portico and Sembawang Brook, which are adjacent to each other, can look forward to earlier access to amenities such as cooked food, childcare centres, a minimart and bus services.
HDB said these amenities will be operational about six months after the first batch of residents collect their keys under new measures by the multi-agency BTO Coordination Committee.
Measures aimed at shortening the time between the completion of flats and the readiness of key amenities were first announced by the Ministry of National Development during the Committee of Supply 2026.
HDB said residents can also visit the nearby Sun Plaza for more dining and retail options, or head to Bukit Canberra, which is an integrated sports and community hub next to Sembawang MRT station.
The hub houses a hawker centre, polyclinic and recreational facilities such as an indoor sports hall, ActiveSG gym and swimming complex.
KEBUN BARU RIDGE
Situated along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2, Kebun Baru Ridge will comprise three residential blocks with 485 units of 3-room and 4-room flats.
The project will also feature amenities including a minimart and an eating house. Additional dining and retail options are also available at the nearby Mayflower Shopping and Food Centre, Kebun Baru Market and Food Centre, and Ang Mo Kio Town Centre.
Residents will have easy access to public transport nodes, with the Mayflower MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line just a short bus ride away.
“To offer flats with shorter wait times, HDB works closely with other government agencies in early planning to identify and prioritise project sites available earlier,” said HDB
“This enables us to bring forward the design and planning process so that construction can commence even before the project is launched for sale. By the time flat applicants book a unit in such projects, construction would be well underway.”
Apart from Sembawang Portico, Sembawang Brook and Kebun Baru Ridge, four other projects in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah and Woodlands will be offered in the June BTO sales exercise.
HDB said more details on the projects, including their classification categories, will be released when the sales exercise commences.