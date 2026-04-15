150m underground: A guide to the Jurong Rock Caverns and their role in Singapore’s energy security

SINGAPORE: As the Middle East conflict disrupts global energy supply chains and drive up fuel prices, Singapore's energy resilience has come into sharper focus.

One key piece of infrastructure is the Jurong Rock Caverns (JRC), a vast underground oil storage facility beneath Jurong Island.

First opened in 2014, the facility is now being highlighted by Ministers Tan See Leng and Chan Chun Sing as an example of long-term planning paying off in times of crisis.

They visited the caverns earlier this week, citing them as a reason Singapore continues to build up its infrastructure to guard against unforeseen disruptions to energy supply chains.

Here’s what to know about JRC.

What are the Jurong Rock Caverns?

Located 150m beneath Jurong Island, the caverns are Singapore's deepest underground development and Southeast Asia’s first commercial underground liquid hydrocarbons storage facility.

It comprises five caverns - about nine storeys tall - and can store up to 1.47 million cubic metres of liquid oil products such as crude oil and condensate, or about 9 million barrels.

Developed by JTC Corporation and built at a cost of S$950 million (US$750 million), it took about six years of planning followed by around eight years of construction.

At the official opening in 2014, then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: "It costs more than doing it above ground - about 30 per cent more to build infrastructure to store oil and condensate underground compared to reclaiming land on a per unit of crude oil or condensate basis."

Singapore went ahead with the project because it was "worthwhile", he added, pointing out that the project freed up 60 hectares of surface land for other facilities.

"More importantly, it opened up for us further possibilities for development with the expertise and confidence that we gained building these caverns," said Mr Lee.