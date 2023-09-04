Kampong Gelam heritage businesses worry about vanishing trades as rents spike and young Singaporeans show disinterest

SINGAPORE: Heritage shops in the Kampong Gelam area have seen an impact on their trades amid an increasingly challenging business environment.

They cite rising rental prices, difficulty in attracting new customers, and a struggle in bringing in younger people as concerns that may put an end to their trades.

To survive, some of these small businesses have adapted in creative ways.

TEACHING THE YOUNGER GENERATION

For instance, kebaya maker Ratianah Tahir, has chosen to safeguard the tricks of her trade by imparting them to young enthusiasts.

The 52-year-old, who has honed her art for decades, has mentored about 10 students on the intricacies of designing and making the traditional garment in the past few years.