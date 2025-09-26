Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim found guilty of molesting 25-year-old woman at Hype Records office

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim Chih Chiang was convicted on Friday (Sep 26) of molesting a 25-year-old woman during an interview at Hype Records in 2021.

Lim, 61, had contested the charge in what was the second of five trials slated for him. He was earlier acquitted of making sexual comments to an aspiring songwriter in 2012.

The judge found the woman in the molestation accusation to be a truthful witness, while Lim was "untruthful".

She said Lim's "emphatic denials" in court about what he stated in his police statement demonstrate that "he is an unreliable witness willing to make bald claims to defend his own interest".

She rejected the defence's argument that it would have required "a lot of contortion" for Lim's hand to reach in and touch the victim's breast in the position she described.

The judge saw no doubt as to why Lim was able to do so, given that the pair was kissing in close proximity at Lim's request.

Lim attended the hearing with his loved ones.

When he heard the verdict, he shook his head in the dock.

Sentencing was adjourned for a later date.

This story is developing, please refresh for updates.