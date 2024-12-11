Ken Lim acquitted of making sexual comments to woman in 2012, in first of five trials

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim Chih Chiang has been acquitted of making sexual comments to an aspiring singer-songwriter 12 years ago.

The verdict was delivered by District Judge Wong Peck at the State Courts on Wednesday (Dec 11), in the first of five trials that Lim is fighting.

Lim was accused of asking a 26-year-old woman if she was a virgin and what would happen if he had sex with her right then on Jul 25, 2012.

This allegedly happened at their second meeting, when the woman met the music producer in his office at Hype Records for advice on a career in the industry.

She made a police report more than a decade later, in June 2023, after seeing news reports of Lim being charged with making sexual remarks to other women.

Lim was charged in September 2023 with insulting the woman's modesty, which carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine, or both.

At trial, the prosecution relied on evidence from the woman, as well as her husband and her family members on what she told them after meeting Lim.

Lim, 60, took the stand in his own defence at the trial, saying that the woman was telling "blatant" lies and took his comments on her music "too personally".

His defence team, led by Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng from WongPartnership, also called singer-songwriter Corinne May and former nominated member of parliament Dr Gerard Ee as witnesses.

On Wednesday, Judge Wong said she did not find the testimony of the alleged victim to be "unusually convincing", which is the legal test for a guilty verdict.

Instead, the judge found that the woman had embellished evidence about her meeting with Lim, and that she was not a credible witness as she was unable to recall material aspects of the meeting clearly.

The allegations were also not substantiated by text messages exchanged between Lim and the woman at the time.

The judge said that the woman's reaction around family and friends later did not indicate that she was traumatised by the alleged comments, as she had claimed.

On the whole, the evidence from other prosecution witnesses did not support the allegation that Lim uttered the insulting words, the judge said.

Judge Wong also found that the woman had motive to falsely implicate Lim as she was hurt by his criticism of her singing and songwriting.

The judge then addressed the prosecution's argument that Lim's evidence was inconsistent. She said that Lim was able to give plausible explanations for those inconsistencies, if any.

In a statement, Lim said: "I am very happy with the outcome. I would especially like to thank my wife and my two boys, and all my friends for solidly standing by me."

He also thanked his lawyers Mr Tan, Mr Paul Loy and Mr Samuel Navindran.

After the verdict, Judge Wong permitted Lim to leave Singapore for multiple trips before his second trial resumes on Feb 4, 2025.

Lim faces six more charges involving four different women. He is fighting the allegations in four other trials.

The identities of all the women in his charges are protected by gag orders.

The most serious charge is for molesting a 25-year-old woman in his office in 2021. The trial in this case is ongoing before Principal District Judge Lee Lit Cheng.

The punishment for outraging a person's modesty is up to two years in jail, which may come with a fine or caning.