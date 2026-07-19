Reform Party leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam dies aged 67

SINGAPORE: Mr Kenneth Jeyaretnam, secretary-general of the Reform Party (RP), has died, his wife said on Sunday (Jul 19). He was 67 years old.

Mr Jeyaretnam died in his sleep, surrounded by family, on Saturday, said Amanda Jeyaretnam in a post on her husband’s Facebook page.

“He was my beloved husband and a loving and devoted father to his son, Jared. He filled our lives with joy and wonder and we miss him so much,” she said.

She added that funeral details for a small family service were currently being finalised and a memorial to celebrate Mr Jeyaretnam’s life would be arranged at a later date.

POLITICAL CAREER

The eldest son of the late opposition icon JB Jeyaretnam, Kenneth Jeyaretnam took over the leadership of his father’s party in 2009.

The Cambridge graduate contested three General Elections from 2011, as well as the 2013 Punggol East by-election. In 2020, the last election he contested, Mr Jeyaretnam led a five-member RP team against then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Mr Jeyaretnam was also a vocal critic of the government, regularly commenting on politics and public policy on social media and his personal website. Over the years, he received multiple correction directions under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).



