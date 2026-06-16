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NDP 2026: Flying of kites, drones prohibited in selected areas on certain dates
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Singapore

NDP 2026: Flying of kites, drones prohibited in selected areas on certain dates

NDP 2026: Flying of kites, drones prohibited in selected areas on certain dates

One A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport will fly across the Padang with two F-16D+ fighter aircraft at each wing. (File photo: NDP 2023 Exco)

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Chelsea Ong
Chelsea Ong
16 Jun 2026 04:39PM
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SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will be establishing temporary restricted areas over some parts of Singapore on selected days in June, July, and August.

The temporary restricted areas are to ensure the safety of the public and low-flying aircraft involved in aerial activities for the National Day Parade and its rehearsals, said CAAS and NDP’s executive committee on Tuesday (Jun 16). 

The areas will encompass The Kallang, formerly known as Singapore Sports Hub, and its vicinity, as well as other parts of Singapore. 

The restrictions will extend from ground level to 3,000 feet above mean sea level.

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They will be in effect on various dates between Jun 18 and Aug 9. In the event of poor weather conditions on any of the planned dates, the reserve date of Aug 15 may also be used.

DateTemporary Restricted AreaTime
Jun 18Temporary Restricted Area 29.30am to 11.30am
Jun 27

Temporary Restricted Area 2

Temporary Restricted Area 1

5pm to 7.30pm

7.30pm to 9pm

Jul 4Temporary Restricted Area 25pm to 7.30pm
Jul 11Temporary Restricted Area 25pm to 7.30pm
Jul 18Temporary Restricted Area 17.30pm to 9pm
Jul 25Temporary Restricted Area 17.30pm to 9pm
Aug 1

Temporary Restricted Area 2

Temporary Restricted Area 1

5pm to 7.30pm

7.30pm to 9pm

Aug 9Temporary Restricted Area 23.30pm to 7.30pm
Aug 15Temporary Restricted Area 17.30pm to 11pm
Temporary Restricted Area 1. (Image: Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, National Day Parade 2026 executive committee)
Temporary Restricted Area 2. (Image: Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, National Day Parade 2026 executive committee)

During the stated dates and times, all aerial activities including kite-flying, the hoisting of captive balloons, release of free flight aerial objects and flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones into and within the temporary restricted areas, are strictly prohibited, unless expressly permitted by CAAS through a permit, the authorities said.

Carrying out aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within the temporary restricted areas without the required permits from CAAS is an offence

If found guilty, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$50,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$100,000, or jailed for up to five years, or both.

Besides the temporary restricted areas, existing restrictions on the conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within 5km of aerodromes, danger areas, prohibited areas, restricted areas, and protected areas remain in force. 

“Members of the public are reminded to check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where the conduct of aerial activities is prohibited or requires a permit,” the authorities said.

“The public is also advised not to be alarmed with the increase in flying activities over parts of Singapore during these dates and times.” 

Related:

Source: CNA/co

Related Topics

NDP National Day CAAS
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