NDP 2026: Flying of kites, drones prohibited in selected areas on certain dates

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will be establishing temporary restricted areas over some parts of Singapore on selected days in June, July, and August.
The temporary restricted areas are to ensure the safety of the public and low-flying aircraft involved in aerial activities for the National Day Parade and its rehearsals, said CAAS and NDP’s executive committee on Tuesday (Jun 16).
The areas will encompass The Kallang, formerly known as Singapore Sports Hub, and its vicinity, as well as other parts of Singapore.
The restrictions will extend from ground level to 3,000 feet above mean sea level.
They will be in effect on various dates between Jun 18 and Aug 9. In the event of poor weather conditions on any of the planned dates, the reserve date of Aug 15 may also be used.
|Date
|Temporary Restricted Area
|Time
|Jun 18
|Temporary Restricted Area 2
|9.30am to 11.30am
|Jun 27
Temporary Restricted Area 2
Temporary Restricted Area 1
5pm to 7.30pm
7.30pm to 9pm
|Jul 4
|Temporary Restricted Area 2
|5pm to 7.30pm
|Jul 11
|Temporary Restricted Area 2
|5pm to 7.30pm
|Jul 18
|Temporary Restricted Area 1
|7.30pm to 9pm
|Jul 25
|Temporary Restricted Area 1
|7.30pm to 9pm
|Aug 1
Temporary Restricted Area 2
Temporary Restricted Area 1
5pm to 7.30pm
7.30pm to 9pm
|Aug 9
|Temporary Restricted Area 2
|3.30pm to 7.30pm
|Aug 15
|Temporary Restricted Area 1
|7.30pm to 11pm
During the stated dates and times, all aerial activities including kite-flying, the hoisting of captive balloons, release of free flight aerial objects and flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones into and within the temporary restricted areas, are strictly prohibited, unless expressly permitted by CAAS through a permit, the authorities said.
Carrying out aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within the temporary restricted areas without the required permits from CAAS is an offence
If found guilty, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$50,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$100,000, or jailed for up to five years, or both.
Besides the temporary restricted areas, existing restrictions on the conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within 5km of aerodromes, danger areas, prohibited areas, restricted areas, and protected areas remain in force.
“Members of the public are reminded to check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where the conduct of aerial activities is prohibited or requires a permit,” the authorities said.
“The public is also advised not to be alarmed with the increase in flying activities over parts of Singapore during these dates and times.”