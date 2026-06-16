Charges against 25-year-old woman, including Kpod trafficking, abated after she died

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old woman who was facing at least two years' jail for a charge of trafficking Kpods and other vape-related offences has had her charges abated after she died.

Ms Low Hui Mei, a Singaporean, had the seven charges against her abated on Tuesday (Jun 16).

She had died of heart failure, her lawyer Mr S S Dhillon told CNA.

She was first charged in October 2025.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said at the time that police officers had conducted "proactive checks" and detained Ms Low along King George's Avenue in the Jalan Besar area.

HSA was alerted when electronic vaporisers were found on her, with its officers seizing 11 vapes and 101 vape pods from her.

Laboratory testing confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate.

The arrest took place after Singapore enhanced its laws against the abuse of etomidate or pods that contain the substance, called Kpods.

The charges Ms Low faced included trafficking in a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, in the form of 100 pods containing etomidate.

If convicted, she could have faced between two and 10 years' jail. Male offenders face two to five strokes of the cane.

She was also accused of having the Class C controlled drug at the void deck of Block 7, King George's Avenue, on Oct 22 last year.

The maximum jail term for this was 10 years' jail or a fine of up to S$20,000 (US$15,600), or both.

She was also accused of consuming etomidate when she had been convicted of consuming methamphetamine previously.

This offence is punishable by at least three years' jail and a maximum of 10 years' jail, as well as a fine of up to S$20,000.

Ms Low was accused of offering vapes for sale on chat application WhatsApp, a crime punishable by up to six months' jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.

The remaining charges were similarly linked to the advertising of vape-related items for sale.

When an accused person dies before conviction or acquittal, the charges are formally abated or removed in court.