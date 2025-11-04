Landmark workplace fairness law passed, to take effect in 2027

SINGAPORE: A law introducing a dispute resolution framework, which workers can use to file discrimination claims, was passed in parliament on Tuesday (Nov 4).

Tabling the Workplace Fairness (Dispute Resolution) Bill for a second reading, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng described the new Workplace Fairness Act as a “significant step” in ensuring fairer and more harmonious workplaces.

“There is no room for discrimination in our workplaces. When such cases unfortunately arise, we want the parties involved to be equipped with the necessary tools and resources, which will then allow them to resolve the issue amicably and expeditiously,” he said.

“The model that we have carefully designed enables workplace discrimination issues to be discussed and resolved quickly, while ensuring just outcomes.”

Authorities aim to implement the Workplace Fairness Act in end-2027, said Dr Tan.

The passing of the landmark law comes four years after then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced during the 2021 National Day Rally that Singapore would enshrine workplace anti-discrimination guidelines into law.

The legislation was introduced through two Bills, the first tabled in November last year and set out the scope of what the workplace fairness law will cover and what employers are expected to comply with.

In January, lawmakers unanimously supported a Bill that enacted the Workplace Fairness Act and established age, nationality, sex, race and disability as areas where workers are protected against discrimination. Employers who break the law can be ordered to attend educational workshops and pay financial penalties.

The second Bill, which was tabled last month, focused on the dispute resolution process by proposing a framework that aims to help parties find a just resolution.

A total of 18 Members of Parliament (MPs) spoke in support of the Bill on Tuesday, peppering their speeches with anecdotes from residents.

For many workers, especially women and caregivers, fairness at work is “deeply personal”, said Ms Yeo Wan Ling (PAP-Punggol), adding that many female workers have shared with her that “bias still shadows their careers” today.

One manager found her duties reduced after she returned from maternity leave, while another was asked during an interview whether she planned to start a family - “a question that had nothing to do with her job”, said Ms Yeo.

Ms Mariam Jaafar (PAP-Sembawang) recalled how a resident had came to her Meet-the-People Session on Monday asking for help. She had been terminated from her job with notice, just after returning from hospitalisation leave for in-vitro fertilisation treatment.

“The true test of fairness is not only in how the law is written, or how processes are set up – it is in how workers experience it every day,” Ms Mariam said.

“Fairness must not only be fair, but must feel fair to the people who live it.”