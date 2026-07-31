Law Society seeks to strike Pritam Singh off the rolls

SINGAPORE: The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) is seeking to have Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh struck off the roll of advocates and solicitors following his conviction for giving false evidence under oath, according to a notice issued by the High Court on Friday (Jul 31).

LawSoc's application comes before a hearing before a Court of Three Judges on Aug 13 to determine what disciplinary sanction, if any, should be imposed on Mr Singh.

The hearing will be presided over by outgoing Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, alongside Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Oon.

The hearing comes after Mr Singh's conviction on two counts of giving false evidence under oath to the Committee of Privileges that investigated former WP MP Raeesah Khan over a false claim she made in parliament. He was fined S$14,000 (US$10,900) for the two charges.

LawSoc said in March that it had initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Singh earlier in the month as required under the Legal Profession Act following his conviction.

Under Section 94A of the Legal Profession Act, where a regulated legal practitioner has been convicted of an offence involving fraud or dishonesty, the Law Society must apply to the court for disciplinary action.

The Court of Three Judges – the highest disciplinary body for lawyers – will determine what sanction, if any, should be imposed. Under Section 98 of the Act, it may order that an advocate and solicitor be struck off the roll, suspended from practice for up to five years, censured, fined up to S$100,000, or be subject to a combination of those sanctions.