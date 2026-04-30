WP issues formal reprimand to Pritam Singh after court conviction for lying to parliament

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party Central Executive Committee (CEC) has issued a formal letter of reprimand to its secretary-general Pritam Singh, following an internal disciplinary process stemming from his court conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

In a media statement on Thursday (Apr 30), the WP said the CEC met on Apr 28 and 29 to consider a report by its disciplinary panel on the matter.

Mr Singh, as well as party chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap, had recused themselves from the meeting.

The disciplinary panel found that Mr Singh had contravened Articles 20(1) and 30 of the party constitution - which relate to members' conduct and discipline - based on the court’s findings. The CEC said it accepted the panel’s findings.

However, the party leadership also assessed that Mr Singh did not intend to act against the party's principles, aims or interests.

"The CEC separately considered that, at all material times, Mr Singh did not have any intention to act in a manner contrary to the principles, aims, or objects of the party, or prejudicial to the welfare of the party, and his actions ultimately reflected judgment calls that he had to make," the WP said.

"In considering the range of potential actions to be taken against Mr Singh, the CEC assessed the totality of the circumstances and has issued a formal letter of reprimand to him," it added.

"We continue the work of building a more balanced political system for Singapore."

The disciplinary panel comprised Sengkang GRC MPs Jamus Lim and He Ting Ru, as well as former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat.

It was set up by the CEC in January, following the High Court's decision in December 2025 to uphold Mr Singh's conviction on two counts of lying under oath to a parliamentary committee.

The WP previously said that a special conference of cadre members would only be called after the disciplinary panel had completed its investigations, considering the need for due process. CNA understands that Mr Singh's position as party chief could be among the topics discussed.