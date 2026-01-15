PM Wong removes Pritam Singh as Leader of the Opposition, invites Workers' Party to nominate another MP to fill the role

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh has been removed as the Leader of the Opposition, a day after parliament voted that he was unsuitable to continue in the role following his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 15) that this decision is necessary to uphold the rule of law, as well as the dignity and integrity of parliament.

"Having considered the matter carefully, I have decided that Mr Singh’s criminal convictions, taken together with parliament’s considered view of his unsuitability, make it no longer tenable for him to continue as the Leader of the Opposition," he said.

He also noted that Mr Singh's designation as the Leader of the Opposition will cease with immediate effect.

Mr Wong added that he has invited the WP to nominate another elected Member of Parliament to serve as the next Leader of the Opposition.

"This nominee should not have been implicated in the earlier findings of the Committee of Privileges, and must be able to meet the high standards expected of this office. I hope to receive their nomination soon, so that this important position in our parliamentary democracy will not remain vacant for too long."

Mr Wong also noted in his statement that during the parliamentary debate on Wednesday, Mr Singh reiterated that he accepted the court’s judgment, but said that he disagreed with the findings and maintained his innocence.

"Mr Singh is entitled to his personal views on the matter. But questions of guilt or innocence are determined through the impartial court process. Mr Singh was convicted by the District Court of two counts of lying to the Committee of Privileges, confirming the COP’s earlier findings. His appeal to the High Court was dismissed.

"This legal outcome is final and conclusive – it must be respected, and given full effect in determining his suitability to continue as the Leader of the Opposition," said Mr Wong.

In his letter to the WP's central executive committee, Mr Wong noted that the Leader of the Opposition plays an important role in Singapore's political system and its office carries "significant responsibilities".

"For these reasons, the Leader of the Opposition is provided with additional resourcing and support. Whoever holds this office must therefore uphold the highest standards of honesty and integrity, and command the trust necessary to carry out these responsibilities on behalf of parliament and Singaporeans," he wrote.

The WP confirmed that it has received a letter from Mr Wong, addressed to its central executive committee. It said the party will "deliberate on its contents carefully" through its internal processes and respond in due course.

The letter in full:

