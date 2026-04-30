WP's reprimand of Pritam Singh a 'slap on the wrist' that raises questions about accountability, analysts say

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) decision to issue its chief Pritam Singh a reprimand after an internal disciplinary inquiry is being seen by political analysts as a “slap on the wrist” that could cast a shadow on both his personal accountability and that of the party.

Observers said the move also suggests that while the party has accepted the court’s ruling that Mr Singh committed wrongdoing, it has nonetheless strongly rallied around its leader.

The WP central executive committee (CEC) on Thursday (Apr 30) issued a formal letter of reprimand to its secretary-general, following a disciplinary inquiry linked to his court conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

“Overall, it seems that the party itself has absolved Pritam of intentionally lying, and concluded that he just made a mistake. It's different in having the intent to lie in parliament and in making what is a bad judgment call,” said independent political analyst Dr Felix Tan.

“In this particular instance, they have given him a slap on the wrist.”

The interpretation of intent and wrongdoing was also reflected in another observer's assessment.

“The outcome comes across as saying that lying with good intention – a white lie – supportive of the party is wrong, but not serious enough to warrant a heavier punishment,” said Associate Professor Tan Ern Ser, adjunct principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies.

Singapore Management University (SMU) associate professor of law Eugene Tan said that while the outcome was expected, it still “beggars belief”.

“You did wrong, we understand why, so we let you off with a slap on the wrist,” he said of the WP CEC’s decision, adding that “it is clear the party wants to bury this sad self-inflicted saga once and for all”.

He added that the high court's judgment remains "damning and incontrovertible evidence" that Mr Singh lied to parliament. “Right-minded people will find it hard to accept that the WP is accountable even as it seeks to hold the PAP accountable,” he added.