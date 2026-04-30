WP's reprimand of Pritam Singh a 'slap on the wrist' that raises questions about accountability, analysts say
While the Workers' Party has acknowledged the court's ruling that Pritam Singh committed wrongdoing, it has nonetheless strongly rallied around its leader, say analysts.
SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) decision to issue its chief Pritam Singh a reprimand after an internal disciplinary inquiry is being seen by political analysts as a “slap on the wrist” that could cast a shadow on both his personal accountability and that of the party.
Observers said the move also suggests that while the party has accepted the court’s ruling that Mr Singh committed wrongdoing, it has nonetheless strongly rallied around its leader.
The WP central executive committee (CEC) on Thursday (Apr 30) issued a formal letter of reprimand to its secretary-general, following a disciplinary inquiry linked to his court conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.
“Overall, it seems that the party itself has absolved Pritam of intentionally lying, and concluded that he just made a mistake. It's different in having the intent to lie in parliament and in making what is a bad judgment call,” said independent political analyst Dr Felix Tan.
“In this particular instance, they have given him a slap on the wrist.”
The interpretation of intent and wrongdoing was also reflected in another observer's assessment.
“The outcome comes across as saying that lying with good intention – a white lie – supportive of the party is wrong, but not serious enough to warrant a heavier punishment,” said Associate Professor Tan Ern Ser, adjunct principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies.
Singapore Management University (SMU) associate professor of law Eugene Tan said that while the outcome was expected, it still “beggars belief”.
“You did wrong, we understand why, so we let you off with a slap on the wrist,” he said of the WP CEC’s decision, adding that “it is clear the party wants to bury this sad self-inflicted saga once and for all”.
He added that the high court's judgment remains "damning and incontrovertible evidence" that Mr Singh lied to parliament. “Right-minded people will find it hard to accept that the WP is accountable even as it seeks to hold the PAP accountable,” he added.
CALLS FOR GREATER TRANSPARENCY
SMU assistant law professor Benjamin Ong noted that the WP signalled through its statement that Mr Singh's conduct had repercussions not just for him but for the party as well.
Even so, he added that the party should provide more details about what went into the final decision.
The disciplinary panel had identified two specific breaches of the constitution by Mr Singh – acting “contrary to the principles or aims or objects of the party or prejudicial to the welfare of the party” and failing to “support the three-fold principle of the party, and to comply with party discipline in major decisions of policy, and to be honest and frank in all his dealings with the party and the people of Singapore”.
“I wish there had been more detail on precisely which of the WP’s principles had been engaged here, and precisely which instances of conduct had been considered unacceptable,” said Asst Prof Ong.
“Of course, no political party has a legal obligation to make public the details of such matters, but such details could well make a difference to voters’ decisions.”
He also called for greater transparency over how the CEC weighed possible sanctions before deciding on a reprimand.
RALLY AROUND THE LEADER
National University of Singapore assistant professor of political science Elvin Ong said the WP had pointed to mitigating factors in its statement, including that Mr Singh did not intend to do anything "prejudicial to the welfare of the party".
The outcome of the disciplinary inquiry makes clear that the party stands firmly behind its secretary-general, despite his actions and the court’s ruling, said observers.
“It's telling the people that they do recognise that Pritam did such a thing and (that they) are not contravening the court's decision at all, but also finding a balanced outcome,” said Dr Felix Tan.
“Whether anyone thinks it is a good or bad outcome, the finding itself shows that the party does not feel that Pritam should be gotten rid of or kicked out of the party.”
The party is set to issue a notice for a special cadre members' conference within the next two weeks.
The investigating team will need to explain to the party's cadre ranks how it reached its conclusion, Dr Tan added.
“They will find a middle ground and compromise between all camps in the party. After all, is there anyone else who has the influence that Pritam has within the party now?” he said.
However, SMU’s Assoc Prof Tan noted that while party supporters have largely closed ranks, Mr Singh’s “credibility and integrity have been undermined within and outside the party” throughout the saga.