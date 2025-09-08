PM Wong congratulates new Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Sep 8) congratulated Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul following his election last Friday by the country's parliament.

He secured a majority of 311 votes, beating Pheu Thai party's Chaikasem Nitisiri in the first prime minister face-off in parliament since 2019.

In his letter to Mr Anutin, Mr Wong extended his "warmest congratulations" to his Thai counterpart.

He noted Singapore and Thailand's long-standing partnership and said that 2025 was "significant" as it marked 60 years of diplomatic relations between both countries.

"Singapore and Thailand share a long-standing friendship and robust partnership that has flourished across many domains," he wrote.

"A recent milestone was the signing of the Implementation Agreement on Carbon Credits Collaboration, Singapore’s first with an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member state.

"This reflects our joint commitment to sustainable development and advancing the green transition. More importantly, it demonstrates how our countries can work together to pioneer regional leadership in climate action."

Mr Wong also expressed confidence that Singapore-Thailand ties will "continue to grow in breadth and depth" under Mr Anutin's leadership.

"We have rich opportunities to collaborate in the areas of digital economy and innovation, connectivity, and food security. I am confident that our sustained efforts will bring lasting benefits to our people and contribute to ASEAN's collective resilience," he added.

"I would like to extend an invitation for you to visit Singapore at the earliest opportunity and I look forward to meeting you soon. I wish you every success in your new role."

Mr Anutin's predecessor Paetongtarn Shinawatra was sacked on Aug 29 after Thailand's Constitutional Court found her guilty of ethics violations in a leaked call with former Cambodian PM Hun Sen.

Construction magnate Anutin previously served as deputy prime minister, interior minister and health minister - but is perhaps most famous for being the architect of Thailand's 2022 cannabis decriminalisation.

He is Thailand's third leader in two years, and has taken power with coalition backing conditional on him dissolving parliament within four months to hold fresh elections.