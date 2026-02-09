PM Wong congratulates Takaichi on Japan election win

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Feb 9) congratulated his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on her Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) win in the Lower House election.

Ms Takaichi's ruling party scored a landslide victory on Sunday. The LDP, along with its junior partner, the Japan Innovation Party, surpassed the threshold required to dominate the chamber. The LDP in particular achieved majority control in less than two hours after the polls closed.

In his congratulatory letter, Mr Wong said that Singapore and Japan enjoy "a warm, substantive, and longstanding partnership", adding that the two countries are commemorating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year.

"I look forward to continuing to work with you to further enhance our cooperation in both traditional areas and in emerging areas like the green transition and digitalisation," said Mr Wong, who is also Singapore's Minister for Finance.

Mr Wong also said that Singapore looks forward to continuing to work closely with Japan at regional and multilateral fora.

"Our countries share a commitment to uphold the rules-based international order, multilateralism, and free trade," Mr Wong said.

Noting that Singapore is the country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan Dialogue relations until 2027, Mr Wong said that the nation also looks forward to deepening Japan’s cooperation with ASEAN to "help foster regional peace and prosperity".

"I wish you the very best of health and continued success, and look forward to seeing you again soon," he added.