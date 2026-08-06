Audit into Law Society found ‘significant failings’ in leadership, workplace culture and governance: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: An audit into workplace allegations at the Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) found "significant failings" in leadership, workplace culture and governance from 2022 to 2025, said Minister for Law Edwin Tong on Wednesday (Aug 5).

However, the investigation found no evidence of deliberate financial impropriety or an intentional cover-up, he said in a written parliamentary reply.

Mr Tong was responding to a question from Member of Parliament Dr Wan Rizal (PAP-Jalan Besar GRC) on whether the Ministry of Law had been informed of the findings and outcome of an inquiry into workplace issues at LawSoc, and what action it planned to take.

The allegations "concerned inappropriate workplace conduct, weaknesses in governance and oversight, deficiencies in grievance handling and whistleblowing processes, and shortcomings in internal controls over certain administrative and financial practices," said Mr Tong.

ANONYMOUS COMPLAINT SENT TO MINISTRIES

The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and the Ministry of Manpower received an anonymous email on Sep 13, 2025, containing what Mr Tong described as “concerning allegations and complaints” against certain people and practices within LawSoc.

He added that the allegations raised were "serious and wide-ranging", covering matters which occurred at LawSoc from 2022 to 2025.

MinLaw referred the allegations to the LawSoc Council at the time for investigation.

The council then appointed LawSoc's Audit Committee to investigate the matter and make appropriate recommendations.

The committee, which comprised LawSoc members and non-members, conducted its investigation independently of the council.

It submitted its report to the council on Jun 5, 2026, and the council sent a copy to MinLaw on Jul 1.

"While the audit did not find evidence of deliberate financial impropriety or an intentional cover-up, it nevertheless identified significant failings in leadership, workplace culture and governance during the relevant period," said Mr Tong.

"These failings have no place in an institution such as LawSoc. They undermine confidence within the organisation, affect the wellbeing of its employees, and risk eroding the trust that both the legal profession and the public place in it."

He noted that the current LawSoc Council has acknowledged the Audit Committee's findings and started implementing its recommendations.

"It is important that the Council now carefully considers the findings in their entirety, assesses whether, and if so what, further action is required, and takes firm and decisive steps wherever appropriate to address any shortcomings, strengthen governance, improve accountability, and ensure that similar issues do not arise again."

Mr Tong also noted that the council has invited members to a closed-door meeting in August to discuss the committee's findings. He added that MinLaw looks forward to receiving updates on LawSoc's progress on the matter.

Mr Tong said LawSoc occupied a unique position as the representative body of Singapore’s legal profession, with responsibilities extending beyond its own members.

It was expected to exemplify the values of integrity, professionalism and accountability, he added.

“It must therefore be held to the highest standards of governance and institutional accountability.”

CNA has contacted LawSoc for more details of the allegations and MinLaw for further comment.