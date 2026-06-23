Lazada cuts 5% of workforce across Southeast Asia, Singapore workers affected will get union support

SINGAPORE: Lazada is laying off 5 per cent of its workforce in Southeast Asia, it said in response to queries from CNA on Tuesday (Jun 23).

The e-commerce company said that it is "reviewing selected roles" across the region as part of a continued effort to ensure the organisation "remains focused, efficient and aligned with current business needs".

"We are committed to supporting affected employees through the transition with relevant guidance and support, in line with applicable requirements," it added.

Lazada did not respond to queries about how many workers and which job roles were affected.

The company is in six Southeast Asian markets: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

In Singapore, Lazada said that it is working with the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) to ensure the process is handled responsibly, and support is accorded to affected employees.

"Across other markets, we are also working with relevant government entities and agencies, where required, to ensure the process is managed in accordance with local requirements and with due consideration for those impacted."

Mr Sankaradass S Chami, FDAWU's general secretary, said that Lazada informed the union about the layoffs in advance, adding that the union is working with it to support affected members and workers.

The company will provide affected union members with one year of union membership and training grant support.