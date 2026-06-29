MOH to revoke licence of LC Nursing Home in Siglap after finding lapses in care and safety

The decision follows a series of audits that uncovered persistent non-compliance with requirements under the Healthcare Services Act.

Audits conducted in November and December 2025 had already identified serious lapses. "LC Nursing Home was then given the opportunity to remediate these non-compliances, with MOH enforcing stricter and closer monitoring before assessing if further regulatory action was necessary," the ministry said.

However, a further audit in April 2026 found that the nursing home had failed to fully implement corrective measures or sustain earlier improvements. Investigators also uncovered new and repeated breaches.

Lapses found include:

Inadequate clinical and nursing care

Failure to conduct appropriate reviews or monitoring for residents in multiple aspects, including falls, restraint practices and pressure injuries;

Failure to adhere to wound care protocols;

Poor medication management such as presence of poorly maintained medication stock, medication errors, and administration of medication by care staff without suitable credentials.

Failure to provide adequate basic care to residents

Failure to adhere to food hygiene practices and implement safe food processes with regard to meal preparation for residents.

Inadequate infection prevention and control practices

Failure to implement infection prevention and control measures; and

Failure to ensure environmental hygiene, and suboptimal pest control.

Failure to ensure a safe environment

Poorly maintained infrastructure and environment, with multiple hazards posing injury risks to both residents and staff.

The ministry said it had issued a notice of intended revocation on Jun 2 and gave the operator 14 days to respond.

In its reply, LC Nursing Home acknowledged the findings and did not dispute the non-compliances.

"While LC Nursing Home assured MOH that they would take remedial actions to address the findings, the plan provided by LC Nursing Home was very brief, without clear milestones set, and did not provide sufficient assurance," the ministry said.

After reviewing the response and audit findings, MOH concluded that the operator was unable to continue providing nursing home services safely.

MOH said it is working to ensure that affected residents are transferred to suitable alternative homes ahead of the November deadline.