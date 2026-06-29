MOH to revoke licence of LC Nursing Home in Siglap after finding lapses in care and safety
It is the second such case involving a nursing home this month after the ministry decided to revoke the licence of Windsor Convalescent Home in Pasir Panjang.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will revoke the licence of LC Nursing Home in Siglap following findings of “serious and systemic” lapses in care and safety, in the second such case involving a nursing home this month.
The revocation will take effect from Nov 23, 2026, giving time for the home’s 78 residents to be transferred to other facilities.
To safeguard residents in the interim, the ministry said on Monday (Jun 29) that it has deployed a care team to LC Nursing Home to ensure proper care during the transition period.
LC Nursing Home currently holds a licence to operate a 93-bed facility at Jalan Ulu Siglap.
The decision follows a series of audits that uncovered persistent non-compliance with requirements under the Healthcare Services Act.
Audits conducted in November and December 2025 had already identified serious lapses. "LC Nursing Home was then given the opportunity to remediate these non-compliances, with MOH enforcing stricter and closer monitoring before assessing if further regulatory action was necessary," the ministry said.
However, a further audit in April 2026 found that the nursing home had failed to fully implement corrective measures or sustain earlier improvements. Investigators also uncovered new and repeated breaches.
Lapses found include:
Inadequate clinical and nursing care
- Failure to conduct appropriate reviews or monitoring for residents in multiple aspects, including falls, restraint practices and pressure injuries;
- Failure to adhere to wound care protocols;
- Poor medication management such as presence of poorly maintained medication stock, medication errors, and administration of medication by care staff without suitable credentials.
Failure to provide adequate basic care to residents
- Failure to adhere to food hygiene practices and implement safe food processes with regard to meal preparation for residents.
Inadequate infection prevention and control practices
- Failure to implement infection prevention and control measures; and
- Failure to ensure environmental hygiene, and suboptimal pest control.
Failure to ensure a safe environment
- Poorly maintained infrastructure and environment, with multiple hazards posing injury risks to both residents and staff.
The ministry said it had issued a notice of intended revocation on Jun 2 and gave the operator 14 days to respond.
In its reply, LC Nursing Home acknowledged the findings and did not dispute the non-compliances.
"While LC Nursing Home assured MOH that they would take remedial actions to address the findings, the plan provided by LC Nursing Home was very brief, without clear milestones set, and did not provide sufficient assurance," the ministry said.
After reviewing the response and audit findings, MOH concluded that the operator was unable to continue providing nursing home services safely.
MOH said it is working to ensure that affected residents are transferred to suitable alternative homes ahead of the November deadline.
On its website, LC Nursing Home said it operates under “one of the lowest pricing models for private nursing homes” in Singapore, adding that it accepts government-subsidised residents into its care.
The home’s residential services include palliative and “end-of-life” care, with 24/7 nursing services.
Its founder and CEO, Dr Chia Yang Pong, also runs a hospital in Batam and a nursing home in Johor Bahru, according to the website.
AUDIT OF NURSING HOMES
The audit of LC Nursing Home was part of MOH’s review of selected nursing homes with identified areas of improvement.
The ministry said it takes a serious view of the lapses found in both LC Nursing Home and Windsor Convalescent Home, a 45-bed nursing home in Pasir Panjang which was also found to have fallen short in resident safety, clinical care and infection control practices.
Windsor Convalescent Home’s licence will be revoked from Oct 30.
"The decision to revoke both nursing homes’ licences was taken only after careful assessment that they could not provide adequate nursing home services, and that resident well-being and safety had to be prioritised and safeguarded," MOH said.
"MOH will not hesitate to take regulatory actions if licensees and/or key appointment holders are found to have fallen short of regulatory requirements to deliver safe, adequate and appropriate care."
The ministry added that it will work closely with the care team from Vanguard Healthcare to ensure no new residents are admitted in the interim period before the respective licence revocation dates of the two nursing homes.
Vanguard Healthcare said it will adopt a similar approach at LC Nursing Home as it did with Windsor Convalescent Home.
At Windsor, Vanguard Healthcare is managing the transfer of the 25 residents. "Some of these residents have been matched to Vanguard Care Homes based on residents' care needs, preferences and bed availability," a spokesperson said.
Looking ahead, MOH said it intends to share the findings of its audit with the sector and work with the Agency for Integrated Care to strengthen support, including training to help nursing homes meet required standards.
“Licensees are reminded to comply with the HCSA (Healthcare Services Act), the applicable regulations, and conditions of their licences at all times,” the ministry added.
"MOH will continue to monitor all nursing homes to ensure compliance with HCSA requirements."
MOH previously told CNA that it conducts routine audits to ensure nursing homes’ continued compliance with regulatory requirements. It may also carry out off-cycle audits where necessary.