Life expectancy of Singapore residents rises to 83.9 years in 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore residents' life expectancy at birth rose to 83.9 years in 2025, an increase of 0.2 years from 2024.

Preliminary data released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Wednesday (Jun 3) also showed that life expectancy has improved over the past decade, rising from 82.9 years in 2015 and above the pre-pandemic peak of 83.7 years in 2019.

Residents aged 65 in 2025 can expect to live to 86.6 years - up 0.2 years from 2024 and 0.8 years from 2015.

Data on life expectancy in SingStat's report shows the average number of additional years that people might expect to live if these mortality rates apply throughout their lives, and indicate the average longevity of the population.

It does not take into account future changes in mortality, said the department.

MALE AND FEMALE LIFE EXPECTANCIES

Resident male life expectancy at birth stood at 81.8 years last year, an improvement of 0.3 years from 2024. Over the last decade, it improved by 1.3 years from 80.5 years in 2015.

For females, life expectancy at birth was 86.0 years in 2025, up 0.2 years from 2024. Over the last decade, it improved by 0.9 years from 85.1 years in 2015.

At age 65, male residents can expect to live to an average of 84.9 years - an improvement of 1 year from 2015 - while female residents can expect to live to age 88.1 years, up 0.8 years from 2015.

The report also showed that the expected survival rates of Singapore resident newborns continued to improve between 2015 and 2025.

For newborn boys, the proportion expected to be alive at 65 years old increased from 89 per cent to 90.3 per cent, while the proportion expected to alive at 85 increased from 42.3 per cent to 47.6 per cent.

Newborn girls showed better survival rates, with the proportion expected to be alive at 65 years old increasing from 93.6 per cent to 94.4 per cent, and those expected to be alive at 85 rose from 59 per cent to 64.3 per cent.