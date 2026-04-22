LTA names Asia Piling for damaging fibre cables in Apr 18 broadband disruption

SINGAPORE: Asia Piling Co was the sub-contractor that damaged fibre optic cables and caused a broadband service outage over the weekend, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Apr 22).

Around 5,000 users in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol were affected by the Apr 18 outage, which lasted nearly 20 hours before services were fully restored the next morning.

It affected broadband services across multiple providers, including Singtel, StarHub, M1 and MyRepublic.

LTA previously said that the disruption, which also affected its bus Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) system, was due to fibre service cables damaged during “contiguous bored pile works” for the North–South Corridor project.

In response to CNA's queries, LTA said the main contractor for the project site is Hwa Seng - Chye Joo - Ho Lee Joint Venture, which had engaged Asia Piling Co to carry out the contiguous bored piling work.

Such works involve deep drilling into the ground, involving a method where a series of closely spaced, drilled concrete piles are installed in a line to form a support structure.

NetLink Trust, which owns and operates Singapore's passive fibre network infrastructure, said in an FAQ on its website that the majority of outages are due to accidental fibre cable cuts by third-party contractors involved in the construction of transport infrastructure and housing projects.

Under the Telecommunications Act, all third-party contractors performing earthworks, such as excavation or piling, must notify NetLink Trust before commencing any work, said the company.

As for Asia Piling, the firm stated on its website that it has worked on numerous construction projects in Singapore, such as the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant. It was also involved in construction work for Gek Poh and Tawas MRT stations for the Jurong Regional Line project.