Punggol self-driving car accident a result of manual intervention by on-board safety officer: LTA

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Jan 29) said that the recent collision of an autonomous vehicle (AV) with a road divider along Edgedale Plains in Punggol was a result of manual intervention by its on-board safety officer.

Following a review of the incident conducted with ComfortDelGro (CDG), LTA said that the AV had detected an object that was not on the road and "correctly" began to change lanes as a precaution.

The safety officer, observing that the vehicle was manoeuvring into a different lane without an obvious reason, then intervened to take manual control of the vehicle, and this led to the AV exiting autonomous mode.

"However, the safety officer was unable to complete the manoeuvre in time, which resulted in the vehicle colliding with the road divider," said LTA.

"A simulation of the incident showed that the AV would likely have completed the manoeuvre safely and resumed its intended course, had there been no manual intervention," it added.

The review conducted by LTA and CDG also looked at operating procedures on transitions between autonomous and manual driving and when a safety officer should intervene with an AV's operations, to ensure safety for all.

"This also highlights the importance of the familiarisation phase, where the AV familiarises itself with Singapore’s road conditions, and fleet operators and safety officers understand the behaviour of AVs, without any passengers on board," said LTA.

LTA said that it will lift the safety timeout it had implemented for CDG's self-driving vehicles, with CDG resuming autonomous operations in Punggol on Friday.