MOH, major retailers say N95 mask stocks sufficient to meet demand if haze worsens

SINGAPORE: Major retailers in Singapore say they have sufficient stocks of N95 masks to meet demand if the haze situation worsens.

This comes as the country prepares for a rising risk of haze, with the inter-agency Haze Task Force engaging major retailers as part of its ongoing preparations.



The taskforce has advised retailers to monitor their stock levels and replenish supplies where necessary.

Singapore also maintains a government stockpile of N95 masks that can supplement retailers’ own supplies if needed.

Responding to CNA's queries, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it regularly reviews Singapore's mask stockpile requirements to ensure the country is prepared, adding that there is sufficient stock.

Singapore is among several Southeast Asian countries facing a high risk of severe transboundary haze for the rest of 2026, according to the Singapore Institute of International Affairs. The think-tank said the risk is expected to peak between August and September, amid hotter and drier conditions.

In terms of severity, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said Singapore is likely to expect brief periods of haze this year, rather than a prolonged duration.

"At this point, we are expecting the current season to be more comparable to the recent El Nino event in 2023, as compared to maybe the past severe events in 2015," said Mr Lesley Choo, director of NEA's Weather Services Division.

He said the El Nino phenomenon began around July this year, similar to 2023. In contrast, the El Nino event associated with the severe haze in 2015 began around April.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern marked by unusually warm ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in hotter weather across the region, with less rain and drier conditions.

The number of hotspots detected so far is also comparable to 2023, and "quite significantly lower" than in 2015, Mr Choo added.