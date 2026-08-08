Major review underway to support families across life's journey: PM Wong in National Day Message 2026

SINGAPORE: A “major review” of how the government supports Singaporean families not just at the point of marriage and parenthood, but throughout their life’s journey, is underway, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday (Aug 8).

“We are taking a fresh look at issues like the costs of raising children, access to affordable infant care and childcare, and other ways to lighten the load on families,” Mr Wong said in his National Day Message at the National Stadium.

He added that he will share more about those plans at the National Day Rally, which will be held on Aug 23 at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

The annual message was broadcast in four languages, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong speaking in Mandarin, and Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad delivering it in Malay.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash delivered the message in Tamil.