Major review underway to support families across life's journey: PM Wong in National Day Message 2026
The prime minister said he will share more about the plans at this year’s National Day Rally, which will be held on Aug 23.
SINGAPORE: A “major review” of how the government supports Singaporean families not just at the point of marriage and parenthood, but throughout their life’s journey, is underway, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday (Aug 8).
“We are taking a fresh look at issues like the costs of raising children, access to affordable infant care and childcare, and other ways to lighten the load on families,” Mr Wong said in his National Day Message at the National Stadium.
He added that he will share more about those plans at the National Day Rally, which will be held on Aug 23 at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.
The annual message was broadcast in four languages, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong speaking in Mandarin, and Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad delivering it in Malay.
Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash delivered the message in Tamil.
In his English message, Mr Wong acknowledged that family life has come under greater strain across the world.
Expectations have risen, and parents feel pressured to give their children the best possible start in life. Meanwhile, many are caring for ageing parents while balancing the demands of work, he said.
“We hear these concerns in Singapore too. Many families are stretched as they juggle these competing demands,” he said.
Mr Wong said that economic growth and technological progress must ultimately translate into better lives for all Singaporeans.
“We want Singapore to be a place where everyone can pursue their aspirations with confidence, raise families with peace of mind, and look to the future with hope,” he said.
NAVIGATING GLOBAL TURBULENCE
In his message, Mr Wong also noted that this year’s National Day comes amid a more uncertain global backdrop, with conflicts spreading and trade barriers going up.
“Trust between nations has weakened, and cooperation that once seemed routine can no longer be taken for granted,” he said.
This has been most directly felt through the crisis in the Middle East, where the situation remains volatile, he said.
Its effects are felt globally through higher energy prices, disrupted supply chains and increased costs for households and businesses, said Mr Wong.
Despite these challenges, Mr Wong said Singapore’s economy has remained resilient, with robust growth in the first half of this year and momentum expected to continue.
The country’s labour market remains stable with new jobs created, while it is also benefiting from the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI), especially in its semiconductor sector, said Mr Wong.
“But the broader geopolitical environment remains uncertain, and many Singaporeans are understandably concerned about what this means for their jobs, their families and their future,” he said.
While the government cannot control events beyond Singapore’s shores, it can control how it responds, said Mr Wong, adding that “we will always stand by Singaporeans”.
He gave the example of Singapore’s evacuation of its citizens to bring them home from the Middle East, as well as how the government acted quickly to support households and businesses when the crisis first erupted.
Mr Wong also pointed to the S$900 million package of support measures announced in July to help Singaporeans cope with the continued uncertainty.
“But our responsibility is not just to deal with today's challenges. We must also prepare Singapore for the future,” said Mr Wong.
Building on the work of the Economic Strategy Review that was completed earlier this year, the government is refreshing the country’s approach to industry and trade, strengthening its competitiveness and investing heavily in Singaporeans.
“Our goal is not just to weather the current turbulence. It is to emerge stronger, more resilient, and better positioned for whatever lies ahead,” said Mr Wong.
TECHNOLOGY ON SINGAPORE’S TERMS
Mr Wong said that the rapid pace of innovation is one of the biggest changes reshaping the world currently.
“New breakthroughs are creating opportunities that were unimaginable just a few years ago, even as they raise new challenges and questions,” he said.
“We cannot stand still while others move ahead. But neither should we accept every new technology uncritically.”
Singapore will embrace these advances on its own terms, said Mr Wong, adding that they must remain “tools that serve people, strengthen communities and improve lives”.
He cited AI as an example of an innovation that, while transforming industries and changing the way people work, is causing anxiety among workers who worry about how it will affect their livelihoods.
“Here in Singapore, we will make full use of Al to raise productivity and create better jobs. At the same time, we will invest in skills and training, so that every worker can adapt, grow and thrive,” said Mr Wong.
Similarly, he addressed the growing concerns from parents regarding social media and the technology’s impact on children and young people, particularly how excessive use can harm their mental well-being, relationships and healthy development.
“We will therefore put in place stronger safeguards to protect our children and help them navigate the digital world safely and responsibly,” he said.
“As technology evolves, we will continue to shape it in ways that serve our people and strengthen our society.”
STAYING OPEN TO THE WORLD
In the long term, Mr Wong said that every generation must do its part to build a better future for the next, continuing a legacy built through sacrifice, hard work and foresight.
Singapore has always taken “the long view” since independence, thinking not just in years but in decades, he said.
While it will continue strengthening energy security, optimising limited land and investing in the infrastructure of tomorrow, building for the future is about more than that, said Mr Wong.
“It also means remaining open to new ideas, building links with the wider world, and welcoming those who wish to contribute to our society and make Singapore their home,” he said.
For a small nation like Singapore, it is not a choice, but a necessity, to stay connected to the world.
“When times are uncertain, it is tempting for countries to turn inward. But Singapore cannot afford to do so,” he said.
“Our openness has served us well throughout our history, and it remains vital to our success in the years ahead.”
Throughout the country’s history, Singaporeans from all backgrounds have come together as one people and nation, a conviction which Mr Wong noted was expressed in the national pledge written 60 years ago.
“It reflected a simple but powerful belief: that we could become one nation, bound together not by race, language or religion, but by a shared commitment to one another and to Singapore,” he said.
As the world becomes more divided today, the values embodied in the pledge are more relevant than ever, said Mr Wong.
“The challenges before us are real. But so too are our strengths - our resilience, our openness and our unity,” he said.
“If we keep faith with one another and stay true to the ideals of our pledge, we will build a better and stronger Singapore together.”