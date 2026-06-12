PM Wong to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 23

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his 2026 National Day Rally speech on Aug 23.

The rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central in Ang Mo Kio, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday (Jun 12).

The National Day Rally is considered the most important political speech of the year, during which the prime minister addresses the nation and makes policy announcements.

This year’s event will be Mr Wong’s third National Day Rally.

At last year's National Day Rally, Mr Wong, who is also Minister for Finance, acknowledged the disruptive potential of new technology like AI and announced plans to strengthen job-matching services.

Mr Wong also highlighted Singapore's firm stance on vaping.

He introduced a government-funded traineeship programme for graduates and age-friendly neighbourhoods for the elderly, starting in Toa Payoh.

New redevelopment plans for Woodlands, Kranji and Sembawang were also unveiled.

In his Malay and Mandarin speeches, Mr Wong announced the location for the Singapore College of Islamic Studies (SCIS) and shared a tribute to the Chinese community in helping shape a strong Singapore identity.

Mr Wong also urged Singaporeans to embrace a “we first” mindset for a better future together.