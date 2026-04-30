FAQ: What to know about new Singapore-Malaysia cross-border taxi rules from May 4

SINGAPORE: For years, cross-border taxis travelling between Singapore and Malaysia could only pick up and drop off passengers at one designated point in the other country.

From Monday (May 4), that will change - with flexible drop-off points and additional pick-up locations aimed at making cross-border travel more convenient.

Here's what you need to know about the changes, how to book a taxi and their fares.

Where can cross-border taxis pick up and drop off passengers?

From May 4, Malaysian taxis can drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore.

Singapore taxis can likewise drop passengers anywhere in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.

Pick-ups in the foreign country will remain restricted to designated points, but more locations will be available.

Malaysia taxis can pick up passengers in Singapore at:

Near VivoCity

Near Century Square Shopping Mall

Joo Koon MRT

Ban San Street Terminal (original designated point)

Singapore taxis can pick up passengers in Malaysia at:

Toppen Shopping Centre

Mid Valley Southkey Mall

Angsana Mall

Larkin Terminal (original designated point)

Taxis can continue to pick up passengers without restrictions in their home country.