22-year-old arrested after more than 10kg of drugs found in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was arrested after over 10kg of drugs were found in his car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

About 8.6kg of cannabis and 1.5kg of Ice, also known as crystal methamphetamine, were seized from the man's vehicle, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Tuesday (Aug 4).

The Malaysian arrived at Woodlands Checkpoint on Saturday morning and was directed by ICA officers for enhanced checks.

Two blocks of substances believed to contain controlled drugs were found in a box in the boot of the Malaysia-registered car, said ICA in a news release.

“Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were immediately alerted to the detection and conducted further checks on the man and the car, which led to more controlled drugs being found in the car boot,” it said.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of more than S$361,000 (US$281,600), ICA added.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone convicted of importing or exporting more than 250g of methamphetamine or more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

The case comes months after authorities uncovered two separate attempts to smuggle drugs worth more than S$2 million through Singapore's land checkpoints in March.