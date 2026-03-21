Drugs worth over S$2 million seized in two land checkpoint smuggling cases

SINGAPORE: Drugs with an estimated street value of over S$2 million (US$1.6 million) were seized by the authorities in two separate cases at the Singapore land checkpoints this week.

Two men, a Malaysian and a Singaporean, were arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the country, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Saturday (Mar 21).

The first case involved the Malaysian man who was stopped for further checks at Tuas Checkpoint early on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old’s motorcycle was searched and authorities uncovered several black bundles believed to contain controlled drugs in the rear box of the vehicle.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were alerted and conducted further checks, yielding a total of 25 bundles believed to contain controlled drugs.

The bundles contained about 14kg of heroin, 2.6kg of Ice and 190g of ecstasy.

