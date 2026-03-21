Drugs worth over S$2 million seized in two land checkpoint smuggling cases
The heroin, Ice and cannabis seized could potentially feed the addiction of about 8,169 abusers for a week, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.
SINGAPORE: Drugs with an estimated street value of over S$2 million (US$1.6 million) were seized by the authorities in two separate cases at the Singapore land checkpoints this week.
Two men, a Malaysian and a Singaporean, were arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the country, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Saturday (Mar 21).
The first case involved the Malaysian man who was stopped for further checks at Tuas Checkpoint early on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old’s motorcycle was searched and authorities uncovered several black bundles believed to contain controlled drugs in the rear box of the vehicle.
Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were alerted and conducted further checks, yielding a total of 25 bundles believed to contain controlled drugs.
The bundles contained about 14kg of heroin, 2.6kg of Ice and 190g of ecstasy.
The Singaporean man, who was a passenger in a Malaysia-registered vehicle, was directed for enhanced checks on Wednesday. ICA officers detected a bundle believed to contain controlled drugs concealed along the 29-year-old's waistline near his groin area.
CNB officers later conducted further checks, which uncovered various drug paraphernalia in his possession. The bundle of about 81g of cannabis was seized.
The drugs seized for both cases have an estimated worth of more than S$2 million, said ICA, adding that the heroin, Ice and cannabis seized could potentially feed the addiction of about 8,169 abusers for a week.
Investigations for both cases are ongoing.
Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, those who import into or export from Singapore more than 15g of diamorphine or “pure heroin”, or more than 250g of methamphetamine may face the death penalty.