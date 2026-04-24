Man arrested for allegedly accessing media server, leaking upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender film

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man has been arrested over leaked clips of the upcoming animated film The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender.

He is accused of gaining unauthorised access to a media-content server to download the film, which is part of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise.

The police said on Friday (Apr 24) that they received a report on Apr 16 that extracts of the film, which has yet to be released, were circulating on social media platforms.

The suspect was arrested within a day of the report.

Various electronic devices were seized, and a copy of the film was recovered from his devices, the police said.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had gained unauthorised remote access to the media-content server and downloaded the film," the police added. "He subsequently posted parts of the film online."

The man is being investigated for unauthorised access to computer material. If convicted, he could face up to seven years’ jail, a fine not exceeding S$50,000, or both.

The film was posted on X earlier in April and remained accessible on Apr 16, according to a report by media outlet Variety.

The report added that Paramount, the studio behind the movie, has determined that the leak did not originate from it.

The animated movie is slated to be released in October, according IMDb.