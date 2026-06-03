Man to be charged with assaulting bus passenger wearing cap with Israeli emblem

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (Jun 4) with assaulting a bus passenger who was wearing a cap bearing the Israeli emblem.

The police received a call for assistance regarding a case of assault along Rivervale Drive at 10.40pm on Oct 27, 2025, they said on Wednesday.

The man allegedly snatched a cap with the Israeli emblem from a 55-year-old bus passenger and assaulted him.

"Both parties were not known to each other," said the police.

The 55-year-old man sustained injuries and sought medical attention.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000 (US$3,906), or both.

The 55-year-old man was given a stern warning instead of prosecution for the offence of displaying a foreign national emblem in public.

"Members of the public are advised against the public display and wearing of articles associated with foreign conflicts," said the police.

"They are also reminded not to import overseas conflicts into Singapore, and to express their views in a lawful and responsible manner," they added.