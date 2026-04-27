Man to be charged with promoting racial enmity after posting WhatsApp content targeted at Jewish community

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday (Apr 28) over offensive content he allegedly posted on WhatsApp targeting the Jewish community.

The police said on Monday that they received a report on Sep 10, 2025, relating to three offensive images targeted at the Jewish community.

The images were posted on WhatsApp with a 24-hour status.

“The WhatsApp profile of the account also contained a description with antisemitic messaging,” said the police in a news release.

The police added that the Chinese Singaporean was arrested three days later after he was identified as the owner of the account.

He will be charged with two counts of attempting to promote enmity between different racial groups.

If convicted, he could face up to three years’ jail, a fine or both.

The police said they take a serious view of acts which have the potential to harm racial and religious harmony in Singapore and will deal firmly with offenders.