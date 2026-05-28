Man, 22, charged with murdering 21-year-old woman in lift at Choa Chu Kang block

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was charged in hospital on Thursday (May 28) with murdering a 21-year-old woman in a lift.

Mohamad Faiz Umar, a Malaysian, was charged by a field magistrate at National University Hospital.

He is accused of causing the death of Ms Chua Bee Ting between 8.53pm and 9.22pm on May 26 in Lift A of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2.

The charge sheet did not specify how she was allegedly murdered.

The police earlier said they received a call for help at about 8.55pm on Tuesday.

Officers at the scene found a woman lying motionless at the lift lobby on the 12th floor of the block. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man had stabbed the woman. The police said both parties know each other. The nature of their relationship was not revealed in court documents or at this early stage of charging.

If convicted of murder, he could be sentenced to death.