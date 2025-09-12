Man suspected of trafficking Kpods at Telok Blangah charged

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Friday (Sep 12) for allegedly trafficking vape pods believed to contain etomidate, also known as Kpods. This follows the authorities’ first major operation against drug-laced vapes since harsher penalties came into effect earlier this month.

Tian Jiacheng, 26, was handed two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the State Courts.

Both his charges concern incidents on Wednesday, when the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) launched an anti-drug operation and arrested eight Singaporeans across three locations.

Tian was one of those arrested during the raids.

Tian is said to have handed over two packets containing five vape pods believed to contain etomidate to a man for the purpose of delivery while at 32 Telok Blangah Rise at about 5.50pm.

Minutes later, at the same location, he allegedly sold one packet containing five vape pods, also believed to contain etomidate.

No plea was taken from Tian, and his case has been fixed for a pre-trial conference on Oct 13.

Etomidate, an anaesthetic agent, was formerly a controlled substance under the Poisons Act. It was classified as a Class C drug from Sep 1, making it illegal to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume without authorisation.

The authorities have been stepping up enforcement against vaping and pods that contain vape juice mixed with etomidate or Kpods.

On Wednesday, CNB officers arrested eight Singaporeans, seven men and a woman, in separate raids.

Numerous vape-related products, including more than 400 e-vaporiser pods believed to be laced with etomidate, and cash including S$20,818 (US$16,200), 498 yuan and RM5,800 were seized.

Four men, including Tian, were arrested at Telok Blangah Rise for suspected drug offences. Two men who resisted arrest were subdued by officers.

A total of 68 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were recovered from one man, while a 28-year-old man was found with five e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate. They are suspected of carrying out transactions before their arrests.

Both men were escorted to a unit, where another man was arrested.

A fourth man, 23, was arrested outside the unit for suspected drug offences. CNB officers found 327 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate, among other vape-related products, within the unit.

That same evening, CNB officers arrested two men, aged 29 and 32, in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 9. Officers found vape-related products and cash in various currencies.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in his residential unit in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive, where vape-related products, including five e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate, were found.

An 18-year-old woman who was later arrested outside the unit was also found with vape-related products.

According to preliminary investigations, she was planning to collect etomidate e-vaporisers from the 23-year-old man.

Tian's arraignment comes after a 40-year-old man, Derek Khor Boon Chun, became the first man to be charged under the new drug law on Monday. His alleged offence occurred six days after the new laws took effect.

If convicted under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Tian faces a minimum sentence of two years' jail with two strokes of the cane, and a maximum of 10 years' jail with five strokes of the cane.