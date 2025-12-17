Man fined for posting social media videos of himself vaping in Singapore's first such prosecution
This is the first time that HSA has prosecuted someone who posted images of themselves vaping on social media.
SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was fined S$12,000 (US$9,300) on Wednesday (Dec 17) for posting social media videos and photos of himself holding or using e-vaporisers.
The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said this is the first time it has prosecuted someone for posting images of himself vaping on social media.
Krish Khalifa, who uses the account name "Rapperboya", had posted several of these videos and photos on his YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels between November 2023 and September 2024.
He was seen holding or using vapes in public places and at home, HSA said in a media release.
Investigations against him began after authorities received complaints from members of the public alleging that someone had posted a TikTok video of himself using an e-vaporiser.
Khalifa was, in addition, fined S$2,000 after admitting to possessing three e-vaporisers that were featured in his social media posts.
HSA said that between Jan 1 to Nov 30, it identified and fined 38 people for posting photographs or videos of vapes on social media.
This comes amid intensified surveillance and enforcement action against the advertisements of e-vaporisers on digital platforms.
"The promotion of e-vaporisers on social media platforms may normalise the use of these banned products and influence the public, especially youths, to experiment with vaping,” said Mr Norman Chong, director of HSA's Tobacco Regulation Branch.
"HSA takes a zero-tolerance approach and will continue active surveillance and take firm enforcement action against those who promote e-vaporisers."
Under the Tobacco Act, content encouraging the use of e-vaporisers can constitute an advertisement for a prohibited tobacco product.
Anyone found guilty of such offences faces a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both. Punishments may double for repeat offenders.
Under the enhanced anti-vaping framework that came into effect in September 2025, those found possessing, using or buying e-vaporisers now face higher penalties, and recalcitrant users will be required to undergo rehabilitation.
Those who do not complete the rehabilitation programme will be prosecuted. Offenders caught using e-vaporisers for the third time and more will be prosecuted in court and face a fine of up to S$2,000.