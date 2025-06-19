MOM to conduct sample checks, ask for proof that maids are immune to measles
From Sep 1, employers with children under seven have to declare the measles immunisation status of their maids during the issuance or renewal of work permits.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will conduct sample checks and take action against employers who cannot prove that their maids are immune to measles.
The ministry may request documentary proof of immunity. Employers who do not comply may have their work pass privileges suspended until vaccination proof is submitted, MOM and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Thursday (Jun 19) in response to media queries.
MOM announced last week that from Sep 1, maids working in households with young children who are not fully vaccinated against measles must be immune to the disease.
Employers with children below the age of seven must declare if their maid is already vaccinated or immune to measles, if a vaccination appointment has been booked for maids who are unvaccinated, and if all children under seven are fully vaccinated.
They must do so at the point of work permit issuance or when renewing the work permit.
A maid does not need to be vaccinated if she is immune to measles or if all the children in the household aged under seven are fully vaccinated against measles.
SEROLOGICAL TESTS
Maids who do not have documentary proof of their vaccination can take a serological test at a general practitioner clinic to verify their immunity to measles.
Alternatively, they can consider receiving the measles vaccination again.
While retaking the vaccine is "generally safe", said MOM and CDA, employers and their maids should consult a doctor to discuss if a serological test or vaccination is more appropriate.
The cost of a serological test ranges between S$60 and S$100, depending on the clinic and lab.
"Employers should check with their medical provider on the cost and availability of these services," said MOM and CDA.
Maids are advised to keep a copy of their proof of immunity or vaccination.
The new measures come amid a recent jump in infections in the United States.
Eleven cases have been recorded in Singapore this year as of Jun 7, according to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) weekly infectious disease bulletin.
MOM said last week that the measures are aimed at protecting unvaccinated young children who are at higher risk of serious health complications from measles infections.
To be fully vaccinated, two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are required, at an interval of at least 28 days between doses.
SIDE EFFECTS
MOM and CDA said on Thursday that the MMR vaccine is generally safe, although some people may experience mild side effects, such as soreness, redness or swelling at the site of the injection, or occasionally fever and rash.
Employers will need to cover the cost of outpatient treatment for mild side effects, MOM and CDA said.
In the "unlikely event of a serious reaction" that requires hospitalisation, maids will be covered by medical insurance.
When asked if MOM has plans to make measles immunity mandatory for other sectors, it said the government has imposed immunity requirements for staff in preschools and healthcare institutions. There are no plans to mandate this for other sectors.