MOM to conduct sample checks, ask for proof that maids are immune to measles

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will conduct sample checks and take action against employers who cannot prove that their maids are immune to measles.

The ministry may request documentary proof of immunity. Employers who do not comply may have their work pass privileges suspended until vaccination proof is submitted, MOM and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Thursday (Jun 19) in response to media queries.

MOM announced last week that from Sep 1, maids working in households with young children who are not fully vaccinated against measles must be immune to the disease.

Employers with children below the age of seven must declare if their maid is already vaccinated or immune to measles, if a vaccination appointment has been booked for maids who are unvaccinated, and if all children under seven are fully vaccinated.

They must do so at the point of work permit issuance or when renewing the work permit.

A maid does not need to be vaccinated if she is immune to measles or if all the children in the household aged under seven are fully vaccinated against measles.

SEROLOGICAL TESTS

Maids who do not have documentary proof of their vaccination can take a serological test at a general practitioner clinic to verify their immunity to measles.

Alternatively, they can consider receiving the measles vaccination again.

While retaking the vaccine is "generally safe", said MOM and CDA, employers and their maids should consult a doctor to discuss if a serological test or vaccination is more appropriate.

The cost of a serological test ranges between S$60 and S$100, depending on the clinic and lab.

"Employers should check with their medical provider on the cost and availability of these services," said MOM and CDA.

Maids are advised to keep a copy of their proof of immunity or vaccination.