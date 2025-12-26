Remotely-operated drones to boost emergency response, surveillance in Singapore’s waters

BOOSTING MARITIME RESPONSE

These drones can be launched up to 80 per cent faster than before. Previously, drone operators had to be physically present outdoors to get the drones airborne.

“Traditionally when we operate drones, we have to be physically on site or on board our vessels to operate them,” said Mr Chua Chun Kang, deputy director at MPA’s maritime space and drone capability department.

MPA said these unmanned aerial solutions make it possible to inspect high-traffic areas more frequently without needing additional patrol crafts – a crucial advantage in Singapore, home to one of the world’s busiest ports.

“They provide regular surveillance, and it extends and complements the response capabilities of our patrol craft,” said Mr Chua, adding that this enables MPA to detect irregularities more effectively and respond when necessary.

“(Equipped) with high-resolution cameras and video analytics, these drones provide real-time insights to our patrol craft and partner agencies. This allows us to do targeted checks and inspections and allows us to better optimise the use of our resources.”

The authorities said they are working to expand the system to cover most of Singapore’s port waters in the coming years.

They are also looking into wider uses for drones at sea, including delivering items directly to ships.