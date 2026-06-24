Mark Lee succeeds Teo Siong Seng as Singapore Business Federation chairman

SINGAPORE: Businessman Mark Lee has been elected chairman of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), taking over from shipping executive Teo Siong Seng at SBF's annual general meeting on Wednesday (Jun 24).

Mr Teo took a leave of absence from his duties as SBF chairman in May after being accused by the United States of being part of a cartel that restricted the output and fixed the prices of dry shipping containers.

He said in a statement at the time that he did not intend to seek re-election as SBF chairman. His term ended on Wednesday.

Since being named by the US Justice Department in late May, Mr Teo has also taken a leave of absence from his roles at the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce, as well as from the National University of Singapore and the shipping firm Pacific International Lines.

"I have proactively decided to take these leaves of absence to afford myself sufficient time to attend to this matter, and for the best interests of the aforementioned organisations," he said then.