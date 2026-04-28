Marriage still matters to young Singaporeans, even with fewer saying 'I do'
Despite strong intentions to marry, fewer young Singaporeans are tying the knot. As part of a series looking at marriage, dating and parenting trends in Singapore, CNA examines what is shaping how and when couples choose to commit.
SINGAPORE: A CNA survey from 2021 found that half of unmarried young people considered tying the knot important or very important, while only 22 per cent disagreed.
Yet, reality tells a different story. Last year, the nation saw 24,687 marriages – a 6.2 per cent drop from 2024, marking the third consecutive year of decline since a post-pandemic peak in 2022.
Even as attitudes remain broadly positive, the intention to marry has slipped over time.
The latest available figures released in 2022 show that 80 per cent of singles aged 21 to 35 plan to get married, down from 83 per cent in 2016 and 86 per cent in 2012.
At the same time, people are marrying later. The median age at first marriage rose from 30.2 years in 2014 to 31.1 in 2024 for grooms, and from 28.2 to 29.6 for brides over the same period.
A SLOWER PATH TO MARRIAGE
For Mr Pua Min Xin and Ms Jesse Chua, their love story was built over time.
The pair met in 2012 but only became a couple nearly a decade later, before walking down the aisle in 2024.
Their decision, they said, came after careful consideration.
"Whether our values were aligned and whether we had a similar idea of what we wanted for our future – those were the main things,” said Mr Pua. “Other than that, we felt a lot of the smaller, nitty-gritty things we could iron out.”
Such deliberation is increasingly common. Matchmaking organisers say that while demand for services has grown, fewer people attend dating events with marriage as their most pressing goal.
“Everyone comes here to find a connection first, to get to know the person,” said Rano Kaur Randhawa, co-founder of We Are The Socials & Swypeless, a community brand focused on building relationships.
“Not a lot of people come to our events asking for marriage. They're here to improve their social and communication skills, and also just make friends.”
PRESSURES POINTS
Experts say practical concerns are shaping how young Singaporeans think about marriage.
“Anxiety about rising costs, the global economy, geopolitical tensions – all these have an impact,” said Associate Professor Razwana Begum from the Singapore University of Social Sciences.
“People want to make sure their career is secure and they are financially stable before even considering marriage.”
Benefits of being married
In Singapore, policies designed to support family formation mean marriage continues to carry clear, tangible advantages – especially when it comes to housing.
Married couples can buy an HDB flat from age 21, while singles must wait until 35. Couples also enjoy access to grants, priority schemes, larger flat options and more financing flexibility. Singles, by comparison, face tighter restrictions and are limited to smaller units under Build-to-Order (BTO) schemes.
Marriage can also simplify legal matters. Children born within marriage are automatically recognised as belonging to both parents, with clearer inheritance and citizenship rights in some cases. Unmarried couples may need additional legal steps to secure similar protections.
In healthcare, marriage is more than symbolic. A spouse is typically recognised as next of kin, which can be critical in emergencies. Married couples can also use MediSave for each other’s hospital bills and insurance. Unmarried couples do not have the same automatic standing and may need extra legal arrangements.
Starting a family is another area where marriage unlocks support. Couples can receive up to 75 per cent co-funding for fertility treatments and tap MediSave for procedures like in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). Married parents also qualify for the full Baby Bonus package, including cash gifts and MediSave support for newborns. Unmarried parents do not have the same level of access.
At the same time, expectations around long-term compatibility have risen.
Dr Tan Poh Lin, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Policy Studies, likened this to the concept of a “reservation wage” – the minimum salary a jobseeker is willing to accept.
“(Today,) lots of people will say no to marriage if their prospective partner is offering something lower than that basic level that they have in their minds,” she told CNA’s Singapore Tonight.
“It’s a paradox. (People are saying): ‘I want to get married, but it is acceptable if I don't end up getting married’.”
She added that as expectations rise, individuals invest more time in self-improvement, focusing on career and education. Marriage, as a result, is pushed further down the list of priorities.
NAVIGATING DIFFERENCES
Even among couples who do marry, challenges remain.
Rising divorce rates and concerns about incompatibility have also made some singles more cautious about saying “I do” too soon.
Counselling director Theresa Pong said common mismatches she sees among couples relate to finances, parenting and career aspirations. She emphasised the importance of addressing such issues early, ideally during courtship.
“Misalignments do not end a relationship, but the avoidance of having a difficult conversation to talk about this misalignment does actually break a relationship,” said Ms Pong, who founded The Relationship Room, a marriage counselling service.
“In fact, if you don't have these conversations, you will start to build up resentment and unhappiness. This erodes the emotional connection, which will impact marital satisfaction.”
The couple Mr Pua, 29, and Ms Chua, 27, took steps to address those issues early, attending a six-week marriage preparation course before tying the knot.
“What was helpful was that we really had a lot of conversations. (At the) marriage preparation course, we had the opportunity to talk about … practical things,” said Ms Chua, adding those included expectations around children and careers, and even the role of in-laws.
RETHINKING WHAT MARRIAGE MEANS
Ultimately, experts say the challenge is not just about policies or incentives, but how marriage is perceived.
“One thing that really needs to change is that single-minded focus on being successful … (when) everyone chases that relative standard … (they) won’t have time to go look for a partner,” said Dr Tan.
Ms Pong added that marriage should not be reduced to a checklist.
“Marriage is about emotional connection and maturity. Don’t see marriage as just about success. It is a lifelong commitment, and a shared decision that both sides have to make consciously,” she said.
As they approach three years of marriage, Mr Pua and Ms Chua said it is less about finding perfection and more about giving.
“There are many small things that will come up during marriage. (Things are not always) perfect,” said Mr Pua.
“So, considering marriage is not (about) waiting for the perfect person, because the perfect person doesn't exist. I've always thought of marriage as an avenue for me to give love.”