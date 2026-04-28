More young couples in Singapore seek marriage counselling before tying the knot

SINGAPORE: When Ms Sonia Elizabeth Rajendra met Mr Jeremy Ashwin Rabensky online in 2023, the pair quickly discovered they had much in common.

Both were twins born 25 years ago, had birthdays close to each other’s, and shared similar values around family and faith.

But while they were eager to make things official by tying the knot, undergoing counselling last year before marriage prompted them to reflect more deeply on their future together.

“It's very easy to get married when you're in love, because the whole process builds up to your wedding. All of it is joy, happiness … but you don't think about the 70, 80 years that you have after that and how important it is,” Ms Rajendra, a lawyer, told CNA.

“(You have to) have all the hard conversations, because it's easy to not have those conversations before you get married and just assume that your partner would agree with you.”

According to counsellors, more young couples like them in Singapore are seeking marriage counselling even before walking down the aisle, with some delaying their wedding plans by up to a year.

They said they have seen about a 20 per cent rise in couples seeking advice over the past year, particularly on issues such as financial management and career goals.