New rules for massage parlours to take effect Dec 1, existing open-concept operators given one-year grace period
Open-concept massage parlours will no longer be exempt from licences under the new regulations, the Singapore Police Force said.
SINGAPORE: Open-concept massage parlours will be required to obtain licences, while all massage establishments must display police-issued posters on their shopfronts under new regulations taking effect on Dec 1.
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed on Thursday (Nov 5) that the changes, first announced in April, would take effect on Dec 1, with a one-year grace period for existing open-concept operators to transition.
Under the new regulations, open-concept massage parlours will no longer be exempt from licences and must obtain a new Category 3 licence.
“Anyone who wishes to operate an open-concept massage establishment (OME) must apply for a licence and undergo a fit and proper assessment before a licence may be granted,” police said.
“Under this new regime, existing and new open-concept massage establishment operators will need to obtain land use approval from Housing & Development Board (HDB) or Urban Redevelopment Authority depending on whether they operate in HDB or private premises,” Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Existing open-concept massage parlours will have a one-year grace period from Dec 1, 2026, to Nov 30, 2027, to transition to the new regime.
They may continue operating during this period but must obtain a Category 3 licence and the necessary employee approvals by Nov 30, 2027, or cease operations.
Operators must also comply with open-concept massage establishment requirements.
Customers and members of the public must have an unobstructed view of massage services being provided at all times, from both inside and outside the premises.
The premises must not contain rooms, partitions, cubicles, curtains or other features that would allow massage services to be provided in private.
CHANGES ACROSS ALL MASSAGE PARLOURS
Meanwhile, all massage parlours with Category 1, 2 and 3 licences must display a police-issued poster containing licence details on their shopfronts.
The poster will also include a website link for members of the public to report breaches to the police.
Existing Category 1 and 2 establishments will be given up to Jan 31, 2027, to comply with this requirement. Failure to display the poster will be an offence.
Category 1 and 2 establishments will also no longer need prior police approval for employee uniforms.
Instead, operators must comply with prescribed standards, including shirts or blouses with sleeves bearing the establishment's name or logo and the employee's name, together with pants that are knee-length or longer.
Any deviation from these uniform requirements must be approved by the police.
All licensed massage establishments, including Category 3 operators, must ensure that their employees are not indecently dressed on the premises.
RISE IN VICE-RELATED ACTIVITIES
The tightening of regulations comes after police observed a rise in vice-related activities and infringements of exemption conditions in open-concept massage parlours, alongside a steady increase in public unhappiness, SPF said in April.
“Since January this year, HDB has taken action on 26 cases involving vice activities across both sold and rental shops. This includes working with sold shop owners to evict errant operators and terminating the tenancy of a rental shop,” Mr Chee wrote.
“Our heartlands are home to families and communities, and we will ensure they remain a safe environment for all. We will continue to work closely with SPF to weed out such undesirable activities from our neighbourhoods.”
Before the changes, massage establishments were grouped into two licence categories.
Category 1 licences were granted to those operating in HDB shophouses, shopping centres and hotels, while Category 2 licences were for shops located away from residential areas, schools and places of worship.
Open-concept massage establishments have been exempt from licensing since 2018, and only have to comply with exemption conditions such as registering with the police and ensuring that there are no rooms, partitions or cubicles in their premises that would allow massage services to be administered in private.
Those convicted of operating a massage establishment without a valid licence may face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to two years' jail or both.
For a second or subsequent conviction, offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.
“The police will conduct regular compliance checks and take enforcement action against operators who breach the regulatory requirements.”