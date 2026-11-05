New rules for massage parlours to take effect Dec 1, existing open-concept operators given one-year grace period

SINGAPORE: Open-concept massage parlours will be required to obtain licences, while all massage establishments must display police-issued posters on their shopfronts under new regulations taking effect on Dec 1.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed on Thursday (Nov 5) that the changes, first announced in April, would take effect on Dec 1, with a one-year grace period for existing open-concept operators to transition.

Under the new regulations, open-concept massage parlours will no longer be exempt from licences and must obtain a new Category 3 licence.

“Anyone who wishes to operate an open-concept massage establishment (OME) must apply for a licence and undergo a fit and proper assessment before a licence may be granted,” police said.

“Under this new regime, existing and new open-concept massage establishment operators will need to obtain land use approval from Housing & Development Board (HDB) or Urban Redevelopment Authority depending on whether they operate in HDB or private premises,” Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Existing open-concept massage parlours will have a one-year grace period from Dec 1, 2026, to Nov 30, 2027, to transition to the new regime.

They may continue operating during this period but must obtain a Category 3 licence and the necessary employee approvals by Nov 30, 2027, or cease operations.

Operators must also comply with open-concept massage establishment requirements.

Customers and members of the public must have an unobstructed view of massage services being provided at all times, from both inside and outside the premises.

The premises must not contain rooms, partitions, cubicles, curtains or other features that would allow massage services to be provided in private.