Police raid open-concept massage parlours, 5 arrested for allegedly offering sexual services

SINGAPORE: Five women were arrested and three massage parlour operators are under investigation after police raids in Jurong and Boon Lay on Thursday (Jun 4).

Two of the outlets operate as open-concept massage parlours, which are not allowed to have partitions, but they were found with curtains and private rooms.

Such establishments currently do not need licences, but that is set to change in the second half of the year.

The five women, aged between 36 and 51, were arrested for allegedly offering sexual services. The three operators are being investigated for breaching regulations.

On Thursday, officers from Jurong Police Division conducted raids against vice-related activities at three massage parlours – one in a shopping centre and two at the shophouses in Jurong and Boon Lay areas.

The raids are part of the division's efforts to clamp down on illicit activities, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Friday.