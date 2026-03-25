IN FOCUS: Why illicit massage parlours, hard-selling beauty salons are hard to get rid of in HDB estates

SINGAPORE: It is quiet along the corridor outside Mr Lau Peng Koon’s flat as he tends to his plants, meticulously inspecting the leaves and watering the soil.

But eight floors down, where the shops are located, the atmosphere shifts dramatically. Bright LED signs flash outside a photo shop while shopkeepers chat with their customers. Delivery carts stocked with groceries rattle as they are wheeled across drain gratings.

A long-time resident of Crawford, Mr Lau has seen the estate transform from a quiet “ghost-town” into a bustling and vibrant neighbourhood over the past five decades.

“We have a lot of tourists coming here because there is a coffee shop that is very old school and is famous,” said the 57-year-old.

“This used to be a very old estate, with a lot of old folks. But it’s changing now and the place is getting younger with a lot of new flats popping up. So it’s becoming quite happening here.”

Amid the new flats and trendy eateries, another type of business has multiplied in recent years. Beneath his flat, there are at least three massage parlours.

“About 10 years ago, there used to be just one or two (in the whole estate),” he said. “Then, all of a sudden - and I don't understand why - more and more started coming up.”

Gesturing across the cluster of Housing and Development Board (HDB) blocks, he said there were at least three other massage parlours operating nearby.

“The thing is – (massage parlours) keep popping up. One shuts down, and then another one takes over.”

While some appear to operate legitimately, others have created unease among residents. “A lot of the old folks might feel uncomfortable, because there are so many … ladies sitting there,” said Mr Lau.

“They just ask ‘do you want a massage?’ and if you don't respond or say no, they won't pester you or block your way and try to grab you. So, it’s okay, we can't judge them for what they do because are they really legitimate? We don’t know.”

Still, the concentration of such shops feels unusual, he said.

“As long as they don't pester the pedestrians and the people around here - we can't really say no to them having a shop here but I'm just wondering, when they want to open their shops … does the government have any control over it?”

“And where do they get the business from? There are so many of them. They can’t really sustain the business here, but they keep wanting to try.”

However, regulating such businesses - particularly in older HDB estates - is not so easy, as many of the shops are privately-owned, according to Members of Parliament (MPs) CNA spoke to.