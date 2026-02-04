Government agencies use various controls to balance commercial activities in residential estates: Sun Xueling

SINGAPORE: Government agencies use various controls to balance commercial activities in residential estates, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling said in parliament on Wednesday (Feb 4).

She was responding to MP Denise Phua’s (PAP-Jalan Besar) adjournment motion, in which she raised the need to protect residents' well-being amid disturbances from commercial activities in their neighbourhoods. These included massage parlours and karaoke outlets.

Agreeing with Ms Phua that commercial activities need to be “carefully managed” to ensure they remain compatible with residential living, Ms Sun said that government agencies work together to plan, regulate and license commercial activities.

In commercially-run shopping malls or privately-owned Housing and Development Board (HDB) shops, market forces determine the mix of shops while adhering to regulations, she added.

CONGESTION AND CONFLICTS

In her adjournment motion, Ms Phua said that commercial activity, when done well, adds value, creates jobs and strengthens neighbourhood life.

However, when commercial activities intensify without adequate planning or safeguards, some residents experience persistent day-to-day challenges.

They include the continuous noise of exhaust fans, amplified music and late-night operations, as well as cooking odours from kitchen vents. These affect residents’ rest and living comfort, she said.

