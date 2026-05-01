Hormuz reopening won't end global crisis, but Singapore enters it from position of strength: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The global crisis will not end anytime soon, even when the Strait of Hormuz reopens, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong warned on Friday (May 1).

Addressing more than 1,600 union leaders and tripartite partners at the May Day Rally in Downtown East, Mr Wong said the situation could take months to stabilise, with pressures "likely to intensify" and Singaporeans feeling the impact directly.

Even so, Singapore can look ahead with "quiet confidence", having entered the crisis from a position of strength built up over decades.

"So we must brace ourselves – and be prepared for a more difficult period ahead," Mr Wong said.

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz and the US has imposed blockades on Iranian ports, leaving a tense stand-off with no clear resolution. While fighting has paused, tensions remain high.

The Strait has been closed for more than two months, with the impact felt not just in higher prices but in tightening supplies across multiple sectors.