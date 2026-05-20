'Work has already begun,' says Josephine Teo in outlining National AI Missions

SINGAPORE: Singapore has begun work on its National AI Missions aimed at transforming key sectors of its economy, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo on Wednesday (May 20).

Speaking at the ATxSummit 2026, Mrs Teo said that the National AI Missions would be driven by "problem statements worth solving, not just for Singapore but for the world".

"They aim to be 'beachheads' for deep, game-changing AI adoption in their sectors," she said.

"Work has already begun."

The National AI missions are being overseen by the National AI Council, which is chaired by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The council will broaden adoption across the economy, build deep artificial intelligence capabilities and make Singapore a leading hub for AI innovation, said Mrs Teo.

Four sectors have been prioritised under the National AI Missions: connectivity, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and finance.

"Singapore has global standing in each of these sectors," said Mrs Teo, adding that they make up more than 40 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

"They are also areas where government enablers like data access and regulatory sandboxes can catalyse AI breakthroughs," she said.