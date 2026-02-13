2 new measles cases in Singapore; authorities refute online claims of childcare centre infection

SINGAPORE: Two new measles cases were detected in Singapore in the first week of February, bringing the country's total cases this year to 13.

The Communicable Diseases Agency's (CDA) latest weekly infectious disease bulletin showed two new cases were detected between Feb 1 and Feb 7. Eleven measles cases were recorded in January.

The agency also said on Friday that there were no confirmed measles cases at Singapore's childcare centres or preschools as of Thursday afternoon, following rumours of an alleged case at a childcare centre.

According to a post on Wednesday in the Facebook group Childcare in Singapore, the writer said she had been informed by her daughter’s childcare centre of a case there.

The CDA said that it was aware of false information shared online about an alleged case at a childcare centre.

“We wish to clarify that as of Feb 12, 12pm, there are no confirmed measles cases at childcare centres or preschools in Singapore,” it said in a statement to the media.

“Out of precaution, doctors have referred a few cases of suspected measles to the CDA,” said the agency, adding that all the cases tested negative for the virus.

“We advise members of the public not to speculate and/or spread unfounded rumours, and to rely on official sources for health information,” it said.

Measles is an acute and highly contagious viral disease caused by the measles virus that spreads from person to person.

The virus can remain infectious in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. People can be infected by breathing contaminated air or by touching infected surfaces before touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

It can also spread through coughing and sneezing.

Singapore announced last week that it was introducing measures such as mandatory isolation for measles cases, contact tracing and quarantine of some close contacts, after detecting a rise in infections.