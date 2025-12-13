Mediacorp apologises, takes down Pritam Singh interview for contempt of court

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has issued an apology to the court and taken down an interview with Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, after being notified by the Attorney-General's Chambers that it was in contempt of court.

The interview for an episode of CNA's The Assembly was recorded in July and aired on Nov 5. The Assembly series features interviews with newsmakers conducted by a group of neurodivergent individuals.

The Workers' Party (WP) chief was found guilty in February for lying to a parliamentary committee and fined S$14,000 for two charges linked to how he handled former WP MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in parliament.

He was found to have given false testimony to a parliamentary committee that was looking into the conduct of Ms Khan, who had admitted to making up a story about accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station.

In a statement on Dec 13, Mediacorp - the parent company of CNA - said: "On Nov 5, Mediacorp aired the interview given by Mr Pritam Singh with The Assembly on CNA. This interview was recorded in July 2025. In the interview, Mr Singh made some statements regarding the case relating to Ms Raeesah Khan, where Mr Singh had been found guilty by the Magistrate's Court in February 2025 of lying on oath to the Committee of Privileges. The interview was aired a day after Mr Singh's appeal against his conviction was heard, with the court reserving its judgment."

It added: "We accept that the publication of the interview, which contained the statements by Mr Singh regarding the case relating to Ms Raeesah Khan, is in contempt of court. We wholly and unreservedly apologise to the court. We have taken down the interview from our platforms and channels and will avoid publishing matters that are in contempt of court in future."